Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

Boys basketball

Kankakee Valley 62, Boone Grove 45

BOONE GROVE (8-17-13-7)

Trey Steinhilber 22, Connor Melchi 6, Mason Bills 2, Jarrod Benkovich 5, Andrew Murray 3, Daekwon Coleman 2, Kameron Dixon 2, Corey Noonan 3, Hunter Noonan 0, Trey Pitcock 0.

Totals – 14 14-20 45.

KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-16-17-17)

Colton Pribyl 3, Camden Webster 10, Luke Andree 21, Will Sampson 15, Hayden Dase 4, Jamin Sims 0, Jeb Boissy 5, Dylan Holmes 4, Logan Raymond 0. Totals – 21 8-8 62.

3-point field goals: 3 (Steinhilber, Melchi, Corey Noonan);; KV 10 (Andree 5, Pribyl, Webster 2, Sampson, Boissy). Total fouls: Boone 14, KV 17. Fouled out: Andree.

Records: Kankakee Valley 4-2, Boone Grove 3-1.

Girls basketball

Kouts 51, Whiting 22

WHITING (0-4-10-8)

Alyssa Quinones 4, Miranda Casanova 6, Alondra Rodriguez 1, Josephina Vega 5, Aalia Blanco 5, Isabel Santeno 1, Torie Davis 0. Totals 8 3-7 22.

KOUTS (13-14-22-2)

Ally Capouch 27, Lyndsey Kobza 15, Kourtney Lockett 0, Emma Garavalia 4, Taylor Moyer 2, Macie Sanders 0, Olivia Miller 1, Anyssa Heinold 0, Katie Kleckner 2, Avarie Hood 0, Kayla Hoover 0. Totals 21 5-11 51.

3-point field goals: Whiting 3 (Casanova, Vega, Blanco); Kouts 4 (Capouch 4). Total Fouls: Whiting 9, Kouts 6. Records: Kouts 11-4, Whiting 2-8.

Merrillville 50, Concord 33

Records: Merrillville 6-6, Concord 6-7.

