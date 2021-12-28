Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Boys basketball
Crown Point 63, Columbus North 56
CROWN POINT (13-15-18-18)
COLUMBUS NORTH (11-12-15-18)
Records: Crown Point 7-1, Columbus North 6-4.
Lake Station 74, Hobart 65
HOBART (14-20-11-20)
LAKE STATION (18-22-17-17)
Willie Miller 21, Maurion Turks 13, Adam Eastland 19, Armoni Gonzalez 9, Romeo Guerra 8, Vince Yzaguirre 4, Elijah Jackson 0. Totals – 30 9-13 74.
3-point field goals – Lake Station 5 (Miller 2, Turks 2, Eastland). Team fouls – Lake Station 13. Records: Lake Station 7-0, Hobart 3-4.
Morton 58, Hanover Central 49
HANOVER CENTRAL (14-10-8-17)
MORTON (9-13-15-21)
Ladaion Barnes 19, Roman Hernandez 7, Amari Northcutt 11, Nate King 8, Jaden Lee 11, Jeremiah Moore 2. Totals – 15 9-15 58.
Records: Morton 4-4, Hanover Central 3-4.
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Fifth-place game
St. Rita 42, Marian Catholic 41
MARIAN (14-3-10-14)
Quentin Jones 3, Tre Davis 9, James Bullock 6, Joshua Lawson 3, Jeremiah Jones 14, Donovan Juzang 0, Eddie Barrett 3, Jonah Weathers 3. Totals – 14 10-12 41.
ST. RITA (12-8-10-12)
Reyna 5, Bell 10, Brown 9, Johnson 7, Space 7, Edwards 0, Chandler 0, Brownfield 0. Totals – 15 8-12 42.
3-point field goals – Marian 3 (Davis, Barrett, Weathers); St. Rita 4 (Reyna, Bell 2, Space). Team fouls – Marian 11, St. Rita 11.
North Newton 40, Wheeler 38
Records: North Newton 2-3, Wheeler 1-6.
Sheridan 58, South Central 55
Records: Sheridan 2-6, South Central 1-7.
Proviso West Holiday Tournament
Quarterfinal
Chicago Kenwood 81, Hammond Central 50
Big Dipper Tournament
At Rich Township
Quarterfinal
Thornton 69, TF South 57
Girls basketball
LaPorte Holiday Tournament
Highland 45, LaPorte 24
HIGHLAND (10-15-9-11)
Keil 13, Flores 4, Sweezer 0, Reid 6, Ballard 3, Belloso 1, Churilla 14, Wilson 2, Kuva 0, Frazier 2. Totals – 14 12-20 45.
LaPORTE (4-5-5-10)
Shreves 7, Reaves 5, Shelton 2, Simmons 4, Allen 0, Riley 2, Dubbs 1, Hill 3, Poe 0. Totals – 7 9-12 24.
3-point field goals – Highland 5 (Flores, Keil, Reid 2, Churilla); LaPorte 1 (Reaves). Team fouls – Highland 11, LaPorte 16.
LaPorte 52, EC Central 16
EC CENTRAL (1-6-5-4)
LaPORTE (21-9-19-3)
Shreves 9, Reaves 15, Simmons 11, B. Schreeg 12.
Record: LaPorte 2-12.
Highland 75, South Bend Riley 19
HIGHLAND (25-24-14-12)
Keil 19, Flores 5, Sweezer 2, Reid 23, Ballard 7, Rellaso 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 17, Wilson 2, Kuva 0. Totals – 28 14-21 75.
SB RILEY (3-5-9-2)
Totals – 5 6-8 19.
3-point field goals – Highland 5 (Flores, Reid 4). Team fouls – Highland 9, SB Riley 18. Record: Highland 9-4.
Portage Holiday Tournament
Lake Central 48, Indianapolis Cathedral 47
Records: Lake Central 11-3, Cathedral 6-7.
Gymnastics
Lake Central 91.50, New Prairie 89.15
Vault – 1. Jasnielski (NP) 9.15, 2. Amanda Tood (LC) 8.5.
Bars – 1. Liliana Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 8.5, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 8.45.
Beam – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 9.3, 2. Taylor Somenzi (LC) 8.25.
Floor – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 9.15, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 8.7.
All-around – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 35.30, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 34.45, 3. Todd (LC) 32.55.
Boys swimming
LaPorte 109, Warsaw 77
(LaPorte winners only)
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Andrew Hayes, Danny Villa, Max Unger, Grant Olson) 1:54.10; 200 free – Chaise Adrian (L); 200 IM – Villa (L); 100 butterfly – Olson (L); 50 free – Allen Fuller (L); 100 backstroke – Unger (L); 500 free – Adrian (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Fuller, Adrian, Ben Kish, Gage Lane) 3:56.71. 200 free relay – LaPorte (Villa, Unger, Olson, Fuller) 1:40.20.
Girls swimming
LaPorte 94, Warsaw 80
(LaPorte winners only)
200 medley relay – LaPorte (Regan Hughes, Lila Gillissee, Becca Shaffer, Caiya Cooper) 2:04.06; 200 IM – Shaffer (L); 100 butterfly – Shaffer (L); 50 free – Cooper (L); 100 backstroke – Cooper (L); Diving – Chloe Chezem (L) 143.55; 100 free – Gillissee (L) 1:01.66; 100 breaststroke – Gillissee (L); 500 free – Hughes (L) 5:53.93; 400 free relay – LaPorte (Shaffer, Gillissee, Cooper, Samira Arnsbarger) 4:08.54.