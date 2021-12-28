 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys basketball

Crown Point 63, Columbus North 56

CROWN POINT (13-15-18-18)

COLUMBUS NORTH (11-12-15-18)

Records: Crown Point 7-1, Columbus North 6-4.

Lake Station 74, Hobart 65

HOBART (14-20-11-20)

LAKE STATION (18-22-17-17)

Willie Miller 21, Maurion Turks 13, Adam Eastland 19, Armoni Gonzalez 9, Romeo Guerra 8, Vince Yzaguirre 4, Elijah Jackson 0. Totals – 30 9-13 74.

3-point field goals – Lake Station 5 (Miller 2, Turks 2, Eastland). Team fouls – Lake Station 13. Records: Lake Station 7-0, Hobart 3-4.

Morton 58, Hanover Central 49

HANOVER CENTRAL (14-10-8-17)

MORTON (9-13-15-21)

Ladaion Barnes 19, Roman Hernandez 7, Amari Northcutt 11, Nate King 8, Jaden Lee 11, Jeremiah Moore 2. Totals – 15 9-15 58.

Records: Morton 4-4, Hanover Central 3-4.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Fifth-place game

St. Rita 42, Marian Catholic 41

MARIAN (14-3-10-14)

Quentin Jones 3, Tre Davis 9, James Bullock 6, Joshua Lawson 3, Jeremiah Jones 14, Donovan Juzang 0, Eddie Barrett 3, Jonah Weathers 3. Totals – 14 10-12 41.

ST. RITA (12-8-10-12)

Reyna 5, Bell 10, Brown 9, Johnson 7, Space 7, Edwards 0, Chandler 0, Brownfield 0. Totals – 15 8-12 42.

3-point field goals – Marian 3 (Davis, Barrett, Weathers); St. Rita 4 (Reyna, Bell 2, Space). Team fouls – Marian 11, St. Rita 11.

North Newton 40, Wheeler 38

Records: North Newton 2-3, Wheeler 1-6.

Sheridan 58, South Central 55

Records: Sheridan 2-6, South Central 1-7.

Proviso West Holiday Tournament

Quarterfinal

Chicago Kenwood 81, Hammond Central 50

Big Dipper Tournament

At Rich Township

Quarterfinal

Thornton 69, TF South 57

Girls basketball

LaPorte Holiday Tournament

Highland 45, LaPorte 24

HIGHLAND (10-15-9-11)

Keil 13, Flores 4, Sweezer 0, Reid 6, Ballard 3, Belloso 1, Churilla 14, Wilson 2, Kuva 0, Frazier 2. Totals – 14 12-20 45.

LaPORTE (4-5-5-10)

Shreves 7, Reaves 5, Shelton 2, Simmons 4, Allen 0, Riley 2, Dubbs 1, Hill 3, Poe 0. Totals – 7 9-12 24.

3-point field goals – Highland 5 (Flores, Keil, Reid 2, Churilla); LaPorte 1 (Reaves). Team fouls – Highland 11, LaPorte 16.

LaPorte 52, EC Central 16

EC CENTRAL (1-6-5-4)

LaPORTE (21-9-19-3)

Shreves 9, Reaves 15, Simmons 11, B. Schreeg 12.

Record: LaPorte 2-12.

Highland 75, South Bend Riley 19

HIGHLAND (25-24-14-12)

Keil 19, Flores 5, Sweezer 2, Reid 23, Ballard 7, Rellaso 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 17, Wilson 2, Kuva 0. Totals – 28 14-21 75.

SB RILEY (3-5-9-2)

Totals – 5 6-8 19.

3-point field goals – Highland 5 (Flores, Reid 4). Team fouls – Highland 9, SB Riley 18. Record: Highland 9-4.

Portage Holiday Tournament

Lake Central 48, Indianapolis Cathedral 47

Records: Lake Central 11-3, Cathedral 6-7.

Gymnastics

Lake Central 91.50, New Prairie 89.15

Vault – 1. Jasnielski (NP) 9.15, 2. Amanda Tood (LC) 8.5.

Bars – 1. Liliana Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 8.5, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 8.45.

Beam – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 9.3, 2. Taylor Somenzi (LC) 8.25.

Floor – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 9.15, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 8.7.

All-around – 1. Ventura-Sullivan (LC) 35.30, 2. Jasnielski (NP) 34.45, 3. Todd (LC) 32.55.

Boys swimming

LaPorte 109, Warsaw 77

(LaPorte winners only)

200 medley relay – LaPorte (Andrew Hayes, Danny Villa, Max Unger, Grant Olson) 1:54.10; 200 free – Chaise Adrian (L); 200 IM – Villa (L); 100 butterfly – Olson (L); 50 free – Allen Fuller (L); 100 backstroke – Unger (L); 500 free – Adrian (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Fuller, Adrian, Ben Kish, Gage Lane) 3:56.71. 200 free relay – LaPorte (Villa, Unger, Olson, Fuller) 1:40.20.

Girls swimming

LaPorte 94, Warsaw 80

(LaPorte winners only)

200 medley relay – LaPorte (Regan Hughes, Lila Gillissee, Becca Shaffer, Caiya Cooper) 2:04.06; 200 IM – Shaffer (L); 100 butterfly – Shaffer (L); 50 free – Cooper (L); 100 backstroke – Cooper (L); Diving – Chloe Chezem (L) 143.55; 100 free – Gillissee (L) 1:01.66; 100 breaststroke – Gillissee (L); 500 free – Hughes (L) 5:53.93; 400 free relay – LaPorte (Shaffer, Gillissee, Cooper, Samira Arnsbarger) 4:08.54.

Gallery: Highland Holiday Hoopfest boys basketball

Region boys basketball teams compete in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest.

1 of 25

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 28, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts