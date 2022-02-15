Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Miller 16, Turks 4, Eastland 13, Gonzales 4, Guerra 8, Yzaguirre 5, Jackson 0, Mosley 0. Totals – 20 5-9 50.
MUNSTER (13-16-19-19)
David Cundiff 0, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 1, Jermaine Coney 7, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 14, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 16, Luke Macek 4, Peter Moreno 0, Brandon Trilli 25. Totals – 28 6-8 67.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 5-14 (Miller 2, Eastland 2, Guerra); Munster 5-12 (Coney, Kinsella 2, Kimble 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 16 (Miller 8); Munster 29 (Trilli 12). Assists: Lake Station 9 (Eastland 3); Munster 19 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Lake Station 9 (Miller 4); Munster 7 (Kimble 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 8, Munster 11. Fouled out: Turks (LS).
River Forest 55, North Newton 50
RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 18, Dennis Hurn 16, Joey Ondo 8, Kobe Galligan 6, Keystin Gunter 3, Ayden Silver 2, Kyron Matthews 2.
TF South 55, Lake Forest Academy 51
TF SOUTH — Romello Ali 23, Xavier Lewis 14, Vincent Payne 10.
Records: TF South 14-12.
Girls Basketball
Illinois
Class 3A
Marian Catholic Regional
Game 1
Marian Catholic 52, Thornridge 18
THORNRIDGE (3-4-5-6)
MARIAN CATHOLIC (22-18-6-6)
Anna Kleszynski 15 points, Madison Davis 12 points.
Records: Marian Catholic 24-8.
Game 2 score: Richards 66, Brooks 61
