 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

Bowman 71, Griffith 69

BOWMAN (25-14-19-13)

Block 13, Grasper 23, Grunes 13, Baker 11, Branham 8.

GRIFFITH (10-12-22-25)

Allen Resendez-Hernandez 19, AJ Ladendorf 12, Gianni Feast 13, Chandler 11.

Illiana Christian 59, Marquette 53

MARQUETTE (17-10-12-14)

Manna 13, Best 0, Johnson 0, Lewis 11, Balling 20, Welch 2, Bakota 0, Tarnow 0, Kobe 7, Meade 0. Totals – 17 14-19 53.

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (14-19-11-15)

Corcoran 0, Z. Van Essen 1, Barker 15, Gibson 8, L. Van Essen 11, Van Beek 4, DeJong 4, Walters 12, Spoelman 4. Totals – 21 9-15 59.

3-point field goals: Marquette 5 (Lewis 2, Balling 2, Kobe); Illiana Christian 8 (Barker 4, Gibson, L. Van Essen 3). Team fouls: Marquette 16, Illiana Christian 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 11-9.

People are also reading…

Munster 67, Lake Station 50

LAKE STATION (10-10-8-22)

Miller 16, Turks 4, Eastland 13, Gonzales 4, Guerra 8, Yzaguirre 5, Jackson 0, Mosley 0. Totals – 20 5-9 50.

MUNSTER (13-16-19-19)

David Cundiff 0, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 1, Jermaine Coney 7, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 14, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 16, Luke Macek 4, Peter Moreno 0, Brandon Trilli 25. Totals – 28 6-8 67.

3-point field goals: Lake Station 5-14 (Miller 2, Eastland 2, Guerra); Munster 5-12 (Coney, Kinsella 2, Kimble 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 16 (Miller 8); Munster 29 (Trilli 12). Assists: Lake Station 9 (Eastland 3); Munster 19 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Lake Station 9 (Miller 4); Munster 7 (Kimble 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 8, Munster 11. Fouled out: Turks (LS).

River Forest 55, North Newton 50

RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 18, Dennis Hurn 16, Joey Ondo 8, Kobe Galligan 6, Keystin Gunter 3, Ayden Silver 2, Kyron Matthews 2.

TF South 55, Lake Forest Academy 51

TF SOUTH — Romello Ali 23, Xavier Lewis 14, Vincent Payne 10.

Records: TF South 14-12.

Girls Basketball

Illinois

Class 3A

Marian Catholic Regional

Game 1

Marian Catholic 52, Thornridge 18

THORNRIDGE (3-4-5-6)

MARIAN CATHOLIC (22-18-6-6)

Anna Kleszynski 15 points, Madison Davis 12 points.

Records: Marian Catholic 24-8.

Game 2 score: Richards 66, Brooks 61

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts