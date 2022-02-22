Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Boys Basketball
Crown Point 61, Morton 47
CROWN POINT (9-17-16-19)
Delich 12, Adzia 7, Lux 30, Cotton 4, Buuck 5, Swan 0, Mureiko 0, Svetich 3, Zdanowicz 0, Malaski 0. Totals – 19 14-16 61.
MORTON (8-15-11-13)
Collins 2, Barnes 10, Hernandez 2, Mayo 2, Northcutt 10, Tharpe 0, King 2, Lee 3, Mitchell 0, Black 0, James 0, Moore 14, Davis 2. Totals – 20 3-5 47.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 9 (Delich 4, Lux 3, Adzia, Svetich); Morton 4 (Northcotte 2, Barnes, Lee). Team fouls: Crown Point 13, Morton 15. Fouled out: None.
EC Central 66, Highland 35
EC CENTRAL (19-22-16-9)
Xavier Bradley 6, Kentrell Tucker 6, Keontay Andrews 18, Dominique Murphy 11, Chris Stribling 6, Yamauree Wallace 9, Marrion Wells 0, Brian Pullen 10, Deon Timms 0, Deon’Ta Timms 0. Totals – 29 7-7 66.
People are also reading…
HIGHLAND (3-4-12-16)
Braydon Jones 0, Walter Glover 4, Zander Ison 0, Jordan Tillman 0, Kristijan Zekavica 12, Aerik Tanis 0, Jack McDonald 0, Nick Steele 6, Rico Maldonado 13, Andrew Sands 0. Totals – 12 6-7 35.
3-point field goals: EC Central 1 (Wallace); Highland 7 (Zekavica 4, Maldonado 3). Team fouls: EC Central 12, Highland 6. Fouled out: None.
Hobart 59, Whiting 25
HOBART (14-14-18-13)
WHITING (7-6-4-8)
Nolan Toth 5, Luke Zorich 3, Dominic Harbin 2, Shawn Donaldson 9, Julius Torres 2, Joe Jendreas 2, Jeremiah Allard 2, Daniel Sotelo 0. Totals – 10 2-5 25.
3-point field goals: Whiting 3 (Toth, Zorich, Donaldson). Rebounds: Whiting 18 (Toth 6, Harbin 6). Assists: Whiting 7 (Toth 2, Harbin 2, Donaldson 2). Steals: Whiting 7 (Zorich 2, Harbin 2, Donaldson 2).
Illiana Christian 53, South Bend Washington 41
SB WASHINGTON (13-10-9-9)
Totals – 15 6-11 41.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (10-17-13-13)
Corcoran 8, Z. Van Essen 2, Barker 11, Gibson 8, L. Van Essen 6, I. Van Beek 4, DeJong 0, Walters 8, Spoelman 6. Totals – 19 12-17 53.
3-point field goals: SB Washington 5, Illiana Christian 3 (Barker 2, Corcoran). Team fouls: SB Washington 12, Illiana Christian 13. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 67, River Forest 34
RIVER FOREST (7-9-10-8)
Travis Randolph 10, Joey Ondo 4, Cardin Sanders 4, Kobe Galligan 3, Keystin Gunter 0, Dennis Hurn 0, Kyron Matthews 2, Jason Johnson 6, Zach McKim 3, Ayden Silver 2. Totals -- 16 0-3 34.
KOUTS (19-19-18-11)
Joe Vick 14, Matt Baker 12, Aaron Ketchmark 24, Tristin Ballas 1, Connor Croff 11, Owen Winters 2, Spencer Andrews 0, Japheth Anweiler 3, Colten Hamann 0. Totals -- 25 13-17 67.
3-point field goals: River Forest 2 (Galligan, McKim); Kouts 4 (Vick 2, Croff, Anweiler). Team fouls: River Forest 13, Kouts 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 13-9, River Forest 7-12.
JUNIOR VARSITY -- Kouts, 66-39.
Lake Station 63, Portage 62
PORTAGE – Jaelon Hollies 13 points, Garrett Clark 12 points, Michael Wellman 11 points, Blake Creech 7 rebounds, Grant Clark 4 assists, Sam Wellman 3 steals.
Marquette 72, West Side 61
WEST SIDE (4-17-16-24)
Hines 0, Collins 2, Hardt 19, King 11, K. Hines 2, Holmes 17, McLaurin 10, Rhodes 0. Totals – 28 2-2 61.
MARQUETTE (18-16-18-20)
Brunello 3, Manna 31, Best 0, Johnson 8, Lewis 3, Balling 17, Welch 0, Bakota 0, Tarnow 0, Kobe 10, Meade 0. Totals -- 29 9-12 72.
3-point field goals: West Side 3 (McLaurin 2, King); Marquette 5 (Johnson 2, Brunello, Lewis, Balding). Team fouls: West Side 13, Marquette 13. Fouled out: None.
Munster 77, Hanover Central 36
HANOVER CENTRAL (12-8-10-6)
Rhode 0, Hernandez 7, Wiancek 0, Mauer 0, Holden 6, Tucker 1, Castner 5, Verrett 0, Austgen 5, Kuzma 12. Totals – 15 3-11 36.
MUNSTER (22-17-23-15)
Cundiff 21, Awuah 0, Atkins 0, Coney 3, Giba 0, Kinsella 2, Cipowski 3, Kimble 12, Macek 7, Moreno 2, Trilli 27. Totals -- 32 3-5 77.
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 3 (Hernandez, Castner, Austgen); Munster 10 (Cundiff 4, Coney, Cipowski, Kimble 2, Macek, Trilli). Team fouls: Hanover Central 7, Munster 10. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Illinois Class 3A
Kankakee Sectional
Semifinal
Marian Catholic 58, Hillcrest 29
MARIAN CATHOLIC (19-19-15-5)
Anna Kleszynski 20 poitns, Zikora Okonkwo 13 points, Sarah Segarra 9 points, Madison Davis 9 points.
HILLCREST (7-5-10-7)
Records: Marian Catholic 26-8.