Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

David Cundiff 8, Jermaine Coney 2, Nolan Kinsella 10, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 14, Luke Macek 2, Brandon Trilli 26. Totals – 24-56 9-15 62.
Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 12, Eric Martin 30, Erick Allen 16, Malik Hubbard 4. Totals – 28-52 3-8 68.
3-point field goals: Calumet 9-17 (Allen 3, Martin 2, Gray 2, S. Flores 2); Munster 5 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Trilli). Rebounds: Calumet 35 (Martin 21); Munster 13 (Trilli 4). Assists: Calumet 12 (Allen 8); Munster 16 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Calumet 9 (Allen 4); Munster 19 (Trilli 7).
Barnes 21 points, Northcott 13 points.
Allen Resendez-Hernandez 15 points, Jakari Mackey 10 points, Peyton Thomas 13 points.
River Forest 69, Hammond Academy 27
RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 14, Dennis Hurn 13, Kobe Galligan 12, Keystin Gunter 11, Joey Ondo 6, Kyron Matthews 5, Kaleb Short 4.
Tinley Park 60, TF South 52
Records: TF South 11-12 (6-5 South Suburban Blue)
TF SOUTH — Tariyah Wright 15 points, Jaiden Thompson 13, Tatiana Lawson 10, Rayvan Rush 8, Cherish Boothe 7.
RECORDS — TF South 17-10 (10-3 South Suburban Blue), TF North 1-23 (1-11).
South Central 41, Rensselaer 38
Jessie Ringen 16, Avree Cain 2, Sarah Kaufman 0, Abigail Ahler 0, Taylor Van Meter 15, Carly Drone 5, Mackenzie Moore 0. Totals – 13 6-8 38.
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-10-8-14)
Delanie Gale 7, Abbie Tomblin 11, Abbie Tolmen 6, Olivia Marks 9, Lauren Bowmar 8, Kate Welsh 0, Sadie Marks 0. Totals – 9 21-30 41.
3-point field goals: Rensselaer 6 (Ringen 4, Van Meter, Drone); S. Central 2 (Gale, Tomblin). Total fouls: Rensselaer 18, S. Central 12. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 26-0, Rensselear (17-7).
Kouts 51, Washington Twp. 39 WASHINGTON TWP. (15-7-13-4)
Josie Whitcomb 6, Gracie Little 5, Olivia Martinez 0, Jaycee Jackson 8, Clair Klinger 16, Sarah Boby 4, Samantha Bunag 0. Totals — 14 8-13 39.
Ally Capouch 10, Olivia Miller 2, Lyndsey Kobza 25, Emma Garavalia 7, Taylor Moyer 7, Macie Sanders 0, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals — 14 19-26 51.
3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Jackson 2, Little); Kouts 4 (Moyer 2, Garavalia, Capouch). Team fouls: Washington 22, Kouts 13. Fouled out: Whitcomb (W). Records: Kouts 20-6, Washington 17-6.
Portage 108.3, Wheeler 102.2, Lowell 92.95, Hobart 69.5
PHOTOS: Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Leo Bowman swims the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point's Aleks Kostic swims in the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point assistant coach Blake Yeager, right, pats Matthew Dumbsky's head after his first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Valparaiso coach Adam "Boomer" Nellessen and fellow swimmers react after George Patterson's third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid swims butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Crown Point's Matthew Dumbsky reacts after his first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid, right, sports a red nose and hoists an inflatable dumbbell as he celebrates his first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso. Lake Central's Griffen Weber, left, finished second.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Alejandro Kincaid swims breaststroke in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach finishes as the anchor for the Trojans' 200-yard freestyle relay team on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Eric Tinsley competes in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Scott Pejic competes in the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gavin Nagdeman launches from the starting block during the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims in the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Boys DAC swim meet
Lake Central's Griffen Weber swims breaststroke in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference boys swim meet at Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
