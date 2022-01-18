Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Girls Basketball
Highland 55, Griffith 34
HIGHLAND (16-12-16-11)
Keil 5, Flores 11, Reid 4, Barajas 5, Ballard 0, Belloso 10, Frazier 0, Churilla 18, Wilson 2, Kuva 0. Totals – 24 2-4 55.
GRIFFITH (9-8-6-17)
Cierra Pipkins 8, Marisa Esquivel 11, Peyton Willis 2, Chloe Smith 2, Ella Rasberry 9, Kelsey Price 0, Emily Vasilak 0, Xya Anderson 2, Alex Strauch 0, Nina Zielke 0. Totals – 15 2-8 34.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Keil, Flores 2, Barajas, Churilla); Griffith 2 (Pipkins 2). Team fouls: Highland 9, Griffith 7. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Highland, 23-19.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 111.800, LaPorte 94.175
AT VALPARAISO
VAULT – Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.575, Molly Dreher (V) 9.050, Ella Schable (LP) 8.400.
BARS – Grisafi (V) 9.675, Dreher (V) 9.350, Chloe Ochman (V) 9.325.
BEAM – Dreher (V) 9.450, Ochman (V) 9.225, Grisafi (V) 8.975.
FLOOR – Grisafi (V) 9.725, Dreher (V0 9.650, Ochman (V) 9.450.
ALL-AROUND – Grisafi (V) 37.950, Dreher (V) 37.500, Allison Rospond (V) 33.075.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 81.225.
Boys Swimming
Richards 58, TF United 19
Monday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
MLK Rockford Shootout
TF South 78, Jefferson 49
TF South 67, Guilford 60
Records – TF South 6-9.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 81, Kenwood 76 (2 OT)
KENWOOD (10-19-21-14-7-5)
Totals – 31 9-18 76.
CROWN POINT (19-11-17-7-10)
Alyvia Santiago 10, Emily Phillips 0 Abbi Foster 2, Brooke Lindesmith 7, Jessica Carrothers 36, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Nikki Gerodemos 13, Ava Ziolkowski 2, Lilly Stoddard 11. Totals – 19 39-58 81.
3-point field goals: Kenwood 5; Crown Point 4 (Santiago 2, Carrothers 2). Team fouls: Kenwood 32, Crown Point 14. Fouled out: Williams, McDaniel, Dunn, Young (K).
Lake Central 64, Michigan City 21
LAKE CENTRAL (21-21-12-10)
Riley Milausnic 11, Vanessa Wimberly 7, Ayla Krygier 20, Aniyah Bishop 10, Essence Johnson 2, Camryn Weber 0, Nadia Clayton 4, Nikki Vollrath 0, Bella Soria 2, Bryn Leonard 0, Katelyn Zajeski 4, Stasia Rosa 4, Faith Harrison 0. Totals – 20 21-25 64.
MICHIGAN CITY (8-7-5-1)
P. Isom 2, R. Anderson 2, A. Wair 0, J. Smallwood 2, A. Lemons 7, A. Lemons 4, A. Sanders 2, D. Woods 2. Totals – 7 7-12 21.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 3 (Milausnic 2, Krygier); Michigan City 0. Team fouls: Lake Central 13, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: Isom (MC).
PCC Tournament
AT BOONE GROVE
(Round 1)
Kouts 55, Hebron 22
HEBRON (4-6-3-9)
Gabby Wagoner 0, Sidney Elijah 10; Nicole Nilsen 4, Halie Kinkade 0, Olivia Pastrick 0, Maddy Heck 2, Bella Bowgren 3, Kylie Cole 0, Paige Rokosz 3, Reagan Cole 0. Totals — 9 2-9 22.
KOUTS (15-18-16-6)
Ally Capouch 25, Olivia Miller 5, Lyndsey Kobza 12, Emma Garavalia 7, Taylor Moyer 0, Macie Sanders 0, Cassidy Ryan 1, Kourtney Lockett 1, Katie Kleckner 4, Anyssa Heinold 0, Sophia Tikalsky 0. Totals — 20 8-17 55.
3-point field goals: Hebron 2 (Bowgren, Rokosz); Kouts 7 (Capouch 5, Garavalia, Miller). Team fouls: Hebron 14, Kouts 14. Fouled out: Nilsen (H). Records: Kouts 14-5; Hebron 2-16.
Westville 54, LaCrosse 43
WESTVILLE (10-11-16-17)
Rebecca Benefield 10, Addison Sonaty 2, Andrea Benefield 10, Grace Weston 13, Loreli Mallon 17, Maddie Stark 2. Totals — 14 23-38 54.
LACROSSE (4-10-11-18)
Avery Hendrixson 10, Jayde Pryor 11, Jersie Bartels 4, Addie Gorski 4, Miranda Wozniak 10, Kendra Frazier 2, Emma Lanfadt 0, Hailey O'Brien 2. Totals — 14 9-19 43.
3-point field goals: Westville 3 (Mallon 2, Weston); LaCrosse 6 (Hendrixson 3, Wozniak 3). Team fouls: Westville 15, LaCrosse 29. Fouled out: Bartels, O'Brien (L). Records: Westville 10-9, LaCrosse 13-6.