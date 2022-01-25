 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Munster 67, Lake Central 65 (OT)

LAKE CENTRAL (16-8-15-24-2)

Knopf 9, Yekich 10, Milausnic 2, Clayton 13, Beatty 3, Spain 3, Smith 0, Escobedo 21, Colin 4, Lloyd 0. Totals – 25 11-16 65.

MUNSTER (14-15-27-7-4)

David Cundiff 14, Yaw Awuah 0, Jermaine Coney 2, Nolan Knsella 11, Sean Kimble 12, Luke Macek 2, Brandon Trilli 26. Totals – 22 17-24 67.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 4 (Clayton 2, Beatty, Spain); Munster 6 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Trilli 2). Team fouls: Lake Central 20, Munster 15. Fouled out: Escobedo (LC)

Girls Basketball

Highland 59, Whiting 11

WHITING (6-2-2-1)

Quinones 0, Vega 0, Blanco 4, Senteno 1, Casanova 2, Vianello 0, Rodriguez 0, Davis 4. Totals – 5 1-2 11.

HIGHLAND (17-17-15-10)

Keil 10, Flores 3, Reid 6, Barajas 4, Ballard 5, Belloso 4, Kinley 0, Frazier 2, Churilla 18, Wilson 7, Kuva 0. Totals – 23 9-17 59.

3-point field goals: Whiting 0; Highland 4 (Reid 2, Flores, Ballard). Team fouls: Whiting 14, Highland 6. Fouled out: None.

Hobart 50, Wheeler 25

WHEELER (0-10-6-9)

DeJesus 5, L. Cutka 2, Catone 0, Ordonez 0, Tsampis 3, Wagoner 7, Harris 2, Warnell 6, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 0. Totals – 11 1-1 25.

HOBART (17-14-10-9)

Emma Ortiz 2, Piper Logan 0, Shanena Knight 0, Hallie Pendleton 4, Cailey Weber 6, Madelyn Burton 0, Jesse Neace 9, Nikolina Latinovic 3, Asia Donald 26. Totals – 23 3-5 50.

3-point field goals: Wheeler 2 (DeJesus, Tsampis); Hobart 1 (Neace). Team fouls: Wheeler 5, Hobart 10. Fouled out: None.

LaCrosse 38, Marquette 33

LACROSSE (11-15-4-8)

Hailey O’Brien 0, Addie Gorski 4, Miranda Wozniak 8, Kendra Frazier 0, Avery Henderson 6, Emma Lanfadt 0, Jayde Pryor 9, Jessie Bartels 11. Totals – 14 7-11 38.

MARQUETTE (5-6-10-12)

Ana Blakely 14, Jiselle Chabes 7, Natalie Robinson 4, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 6, Livia Balling 2. Totals – 12 7-11 33.

3-point field goals: LaCrosse 3 (Wozniak, Henderson 2); Marquette 2 (Blakely 2). Team fouls: LaCrosse 11, Marquette 13. Fouled out: None.

Washington Twp. 66, Calumet Christian 18

WASHINGTON TWP. (9-19-25-13)

Jaycee Jackson 22, Clair Klinger 20, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 0, Olivia Martinez 6, Samantha Bunag 2, Gracie Little 16, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 26 10-12 66.

CALUMET CHRISTIAN (5-11-1-1)

Landkrohn 0, Schnoor 0, Ogden 4, Latiak 0, Clayton 2, Hayes 10, Prim 2, Prim 0, LaSalle 0. Totals – 7 4-10 18.

3-point field goals: Washington 4 (Jackson 3, Klinger); Calumet Christian 0. Team fouls: Washington 14, Calumet Christian 10. Fouled out: Whitcomb (WT); Clayton (CC).

Gymnastics

Valparaiso 111.875, Lake Central 109.50

AT VALPARAISO

VAULT – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.600, 2. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.325, 3. Molly Dreher (V) 9.000.

BARS – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.600, 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.550, 3. Delgado (LC) 9.250.

BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.550, 2. Dreher (V) 9.500, 3. Delgado (LC) 9.450.

FLOOR – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Delgado (LC) 9.575, 3. Dreher (V) 9.550.

ALL-AROUND – 1. Grisafi (V) 38.375, 2. Delgado (LC) 37.600, 3. Dreher (V) 36.900.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 56.500, Lake Central 34.225

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest 47, TF United 18

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH (50 FREE) – James Muth 24.32 (PR).

Monday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

TF South 72, Shepard 40

Records: TF South 9-10 (4-3 South Suburban Blue).

Gymnastics

Crown Point 112.85, Portage 103.4 

PHOTOS: Porter County Conference girls basketball championship

South Central and Kouts meet for the PCC tournament title

Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.

South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at …

South Central’s Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts S…

Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tou…

Kouts’ Taylor Moyer pressures South Central’s Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Satur…

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central’s Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Sa…

South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…

Kouts’ Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central’s Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant fina…

South Central’s Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournaman…

South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts’ Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…

Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Ko…

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kou…

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC T…

South Central’s Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at…

The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

South Central’s Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter d…

