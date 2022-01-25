Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Boys Basketball
Munster 67, Lake Central 65 (OT)
LAKE CENTRAL (16-8-15-24-2)
Knopf 9, Yekich 10, Milausnic 2, Clayton 13, Beatty 3, Spain 3, Smith 0, Escobedo 21, Colin 4, Lloyd 0. Totals – 25 11-16 65.
MUNSTER (14-15-27-7-4)
David Cundiff 14, Yaw Awuah 0, Jermaine Coney 2, Nolan Knsella 11, Sean Kimble 12, Luke Macek 2, Brandon Trilli 26. Totals – 22 17-24 67.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 4 (Clayton 2, Beatty, Spain); Munster 6 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Trilli 2). Team fouls: Lake Central 20, Munster 15. Fouled out: Escobedo (LC)
Girls Basketball
Highland 59, Whiting 11
WHITING (6-2-2-1)
Quinones 0, Vega 0, Blanco 4, Senteno 1, Casanova 2, Vianello 0, Rodriguez 0, Davis 4. Totals – 5 1-2 11.
HIGHLAND (17-17-15-10)
Keil 10, Flores 3, Reid 6, Barajas 4, Ballard 5, Belloso 4, Kinley 0, Frazier 2, Churilla 18, Wilson 7, Kuva 0. Totals – 23 9-17 59.
3-point field goals: Whiting 0; Highland 4 (Reid 2, Flores, Ballard). Team fouls: Whiting 14, Highland 6. Fouled out: None.
Hobart 50, Wheeler 25
WHEELER (0-10-6-9)
DeJesus 5, L. Cutka 2, Catone 0, Ordonez 0, Tsampis 3, Wagoner 7, Harris 2, Warnell 6, O. Cutka 0, Vincent 0. Totals – 11 1-1 25.
HOBART (17-14-10-9)
Emma Ortiz 2, Piper Logan 0, Shanena Knight 0, Hallie Pendleton 4, Cailey Weber 6, Madelyn Burton 0, Jesse Neace 9, Nikolina Latinovic 3, Asia Donald 26. Totals – 23 3-5 50.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 2 (DeJesus, Tsampis); Hobart 1 (Neace). Team fouls: Wheeler 5, Hobart 10. Fouled out: None.
LaCrosse 38, Marquette 33
LACROSSE (11-15-4-8)
Hailey O’Brien 0, Addie Gorski 4, Miranda Wozniak 8, Kendra Frazier 0, Avery Henderson 6, Emma Lanfadt 0, Jayde Pryor 9, Jessie Bartels 11. Totals – 14 7-11 38.
MARQUETTE (5-6-10-12)
Ana Blakely 14, Jiselle Chabes 7, Natalie Robinson 4, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 6, Livia Balling 2. Totals – 12 7-11 33.
3-point field goals: LaCrosse 3 (Wozniak, Henderson 2); Marquette 2 (Blakely 2). Team fouls: LaCrosse 11, Marquette 13. Fouled out: None.
Washington Twp. 66, Calumet Christian 18
WASHINGTON TWP. (9-19-25-13)
Jaycee Jackson 22, Clair Klinger 20, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 0, Olivia Martinez 6, Samantha Bunag 2, Gracie Little 16, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 26 10-12 66.
CALUMET CHRISTIAN (5-11-1-1)
Landkrohn 0, Schnoor 0, Ogden 4, Latiak 0, Clayton 2, Hayes 10, Prim 2, Prim 0, LaSalle 0. Totals – 7 4-10 18.
3-point field goals: Washington 4 (Jackson 3, Klinger); Calumet Christian 0. Team fouls: Washington 14, Calumet Christian 10. Fouled out: Whitcomb (WT); Clayton (CC).
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 111.875, Lake Central 109.50
AT VALPARAISO
VAULT – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.600, 2. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.325, 3. Molly Dreher (V) 9.000.
BARS – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.600, 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 9.550, 3. Delgado (LC) 9.250.
BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.550, 2. Dreher (V) 9.500, 3. Delgado (LC) 9.450.
FLOOR – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Delgado (LC) 9.575, 3. Dreher (V) 9.550.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Grisafi (V) 38.375, 2. Delgado (LC) 37.600, 3. Dreher (V) 36.900.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 56.500, Lake Central 34.225
Boys Swimming
Oak Forest 47, TF United 18
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH (50 FREE) – James Muth 24.32 (PR).
.
Monday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
TF South 72, Shepard 40
Records: TF South 9-10 (4-3 South Suburban Blue).
Gymnastics
Crown Point 112.85, Portage 103.4
PHOTOS: Porter County Conference girls basketball championship
South Central and Kouts meet for the PCC tournament title
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
