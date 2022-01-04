Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Boys Basketball
Chesterton 77, Bishop Noll 48
CHESTERTON – Travis Grayson 22 points, Tyler Parrish 15 points.
Hammond Central 69, EC Central 58
HAMMOND CENTRAL (21-23-15-10)
Grant 21, McGregor 14, Jordan Woods 13, Jones 0, Matt King 13, Matt Doty 0, Phresell White 2, Jordan Cunningham 4, Vince Overshawn 2. Totals – 22 18-19 69.
EC CENTRAL (11-16-15-16)
Kentrell Tucker 8, Dominique Murphy 19, Andrews 14, Wells 6, Bradley 8, Deon Timms 1, Winters 0, Williams 2, Stribling 0, Watkins 0. Totals – 22 11-20 58.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 7 (Grant 4, McGregor 2, King); EC Central 3 (Bradley 2, Murphy). Team fouls: Hammond Central 14, EC Central 13. Fouled out: Doty (HC).
Girls Basketball
Highland 52, Lowell 39
HIGHLAND (10-6-11-25)
Keil 9, Flores 2, Reid 10, Barajas 3, Ballard 2, Belloso 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 22, Wilson 4. Totals – 17 16-22 52.
LOWELL (9-10-16-4)
Eaker 6, Tully 0, Krucina 3, Gard 12, Chaves 11, Silva 0, Carter 0, Mielczarek 7, Perlick 0. Totals – 15 6-12 39.
3-point field goals: Highland 2 (Reid, Churilla); Lowell 3 (Eaker 2, Chavez). Team fouls: Highland 12, Lowell 15. Fouled out: Eaker (L).
JUNIOR VARSITY – Lowell, 49-22.
Lake Central 58, Kankakee Valley 25
KANKAKEE VALLEY (6-5-7-7)
Schoonveld 10, Toppen 2, Dase 0, Plummer 0, Walstra 0, Murray 0, Thomas 5, Howard 0, Capellari 0, Mauger 0, Hayes 2, Starr 6. Totals – 10 3-4 25.
LAKE CENTRAL (6-16-18-18)
Vanessa Wimberly 12, Riley Milausnic 13, Aniyah Bishop 10, Ayla Krygier 0, Essence Johnson 8, Camryn Weber 3, Nadia Clayton 2, Bella Soria 5, Bryn Leonard 1, Katelyn Zajeski 0, Stasia Rosa 0, Kylie Blevins 4. Totals – 19 15-22 58.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 2 (Starr 2); Lake Central 5 (Milausnic 3, Weber, Soria). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 17, Lake Central 11. Fouled out: None.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Lake Central, 35-27
South Central 65, Lake Station 46
LAKE STATION (13-11-16-6)
Gause 12, Wilkerson 15, Mosley 7, Lewis 0, Toney 10, McIntosh 2, M. Chabes 0, T. Chabes 0. Totals – 16 9-14 46.
SOUTH CENTRAL (14-22-14-15)
Delanie Gale 19, Lauren Bowmar 9, Abbie Tomblin 12, Sadie Marks 4, Hope Welsh 0, Lillian Tolmen 3, Olivia Marks 10, Kate Welsh 8. Totals – 19 22-31 65.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 5 (Wilkerson 4, Gause), South Central 5 (Gale 4, K. Welsh). Team fouls: Lake Station 20, South Central 14. Fouled out: Wilkerson, M. Chabes (LS).
Washington Twp. 65, Whiting 16
WHITING (9-3-0-4)
Rodriguez 2, Quinones 4, Vega 5, Senteno 0, Blanco 5, Kertis 0, Davis 0. Totals – 7 0-3 16.
WASHINGTON TWP. (10-29-19-7)
Jaycee Jackson 4, Clair Klinger 20, Nicole Bunag 0, Josie Whitcomb 8, Olivia Martinez 4, Addie Graf 15, Gracie Little 10, Sarah Boby 4. Totals – 25 7-9 65.
3-point field goals: Whiting 2 (Vepa, Blanco); Washington 8 (Klinger 3, Graf 3, Little 2). Team fouls: Whiting 9, Washington 12. Fouled out: None.