Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Boys Basketball

Class 4A

Portage Sectional

Portage 70, Hobart 28

PORTAGE – Kamari Slaughter 19 (5 rebounds, 4 assists), Michael Wellman 10, Sam Wellman 9, Blake Creech 7, Grant Clark 7.

Class 3A

Hanover Central Sectional

Gary Lighthouse 59, Griffith 52

LIGHTHOUSE (16-11-9-23)

Dai’Montae Rembert 22, Devarius Stewart 16, Shamar Mays 11, Elijah Bryant 4, Malachi Bowen 4, Anton Winder 2, Solomon Johnson 0. Totals — 25 7-10 59.

GRIFFITH (15-17-11-9)

Allen Resendez-Hernandez 20, Alex Ladendorf 12, Peyton Thomas 8, Jakhari Mackey 5, Cameron Chandler 4, Alexander Cioroianu 3, Colton Strezo 0. Totals — 20 7-11 52.

People are also reading…

3-point field goals: Lighhouse 2 (Stewart, Mays), Griffith 5 (Resendez-Hernandez 4, Cioroianu). Team fouls: Lighthouse 16, Griffith 12. Fouled out: None.

Class A

Kouts Sectional

Kouts 59, Morgan Twp. 52

KOUTS (6-13-11-29)

Joe Vick 6, Tristin Ballas 5, Aaron Ketchmark 12, Matt Baker 13, Connor Croff 17, Spencer Andrews 6. Totals — 18 17-23 59.

MORGAN TWP. (10-12-18-12)

Keagan Holder 7, Tyce Kolan 0, Ian Grieger 16, Greyson Lemmons 13, Nate Lemmons 7, Jack Wheeler 6, Hayden Grieger 3, Bryant Ricke 0. Micah Owney 0, Jax Whited 0, Jaiden Spratley 0. Totals — 20 6-10 52.

3-point field goals: Kouts 6 (Croff 3, Andrews 2, Vick); Morgan 6 (Wheeler 2, Holder, I. Grieger, G. Lemmons, N. Lemmons). Team fouls: Kouts 11, Morgan 18. Fouled out: N. Lemmons (MT). Records: Kouts 14-10, Morgan Twp. 16-6.

