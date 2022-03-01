Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PORTAGE – Kamari Slaughter 19 (5 rebounds, 4 assists), Michael Wellman 10, Sam Wellman 9, Blake Creech 7, Grant Clark 7.
Hanover Central Sectional Gary Lighthouse 59, Griffith 52
Dai’Montae Rembert 22, Devarius Stewart 16, Shamar Mays 11, Elijah Bryant 4, Malachi Bowen 4, Anton Winder 2, Solomon Johnson 0. Totals — 25 7-10 59.
Allen Resendez-Hernandez 20, Alex Ladendorf 12, Peyton Thomas 8, Jakhari Mackey 5, Cameron Chandler 4, Alexander Cioroianu 3, Colton Strezo 0. Totals — 20 7-11 52.
3-point field goals: Lighhouse 2 (Stewart, Mays), Griffith 5 (Resendez-Hernandez 4, Cioroianu). Team fouls: Lighthouse 16, Griffith 12. Fouled out: None.
Joe Vick 6, Tristin Ballas 5, Aaron Ketchmark 12, Matt Baker 13, Connor Croff 17, Spencer Andrews 6. Totals — 18 17-23 59.
MORGAN TWP. (10-12-18-12)
Keagan Holder 7, Tyce Kolan 0, Ian Grieger 16, Greyson Lemmons 13, Nate Lemmons 7, Jack Wheeler 6, Hayden Grieger 3, Bryant Ricke 0. Micah Owney 0, Jax Whited 0, Jaiden Spratley 0. Totals — 20 6-10 52.
3-point field goals: Kouts 6 (Croff 3, Andrews 2, Vick); Morgan 6 (Wheeler 2, Holder, I. Grieger, G. Lemmons, N. Lemmons). Team fouls: Kouts 11, Morgan 18. Fouled out: N. Lemmons (MT). Records: Kouts 14-10, Morgan Twp. 16-6.
PHOTOS: 2022 Hobart boys swimming sectional
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the first heat of the 200-yard medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Kyle Seward celebrates a win with a time of 21.76 in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
A Portage swim coach congratulates Colby Breault following his win in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 202.76 Saturday in the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Amadeo Kincaid swims the backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
LaPorte's Chaise Adrian swims in the first heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional. Adrian took first place with a time of 1:58.42.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Chesterton's Gabe Eschbach swims to a first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.97 Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Swimmers leave the starting blocks in the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Michigan City's Christian McDaniel is head-to-head with Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swimming the butterfly stroke in the 200-yard individual medley during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Valparaiso's Cade Kennedy swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday in the Hobart Sectional. Kennedy finished first.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart boys swim sectional
Portage's Colby Breault swims the butterfly stroke during the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the Hobart Sectional.
John Luke, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!