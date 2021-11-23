Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Boys Bowling
TF South 1892, Eisenhower 1856
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 225—415, DeMayo Crawley 223
Boys Swimming
Lowell 133, Griffith 6
Girls Swimming
Lowell 98, Griffith 40
AT LOWELL
500 FREE — 1. Emma Keene (G). 100 BACK — 1. Keene (G).
Times Staff
