 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Bowling

TF South 1892, Eisenhower 1856

AT TF SOUTH

TF SOUTH — Ethan Modjeski 225—415, DeMayo Crawley 223

Boys Swimming

Lowell 133, Griffith 6

Girls Swimming

Lowell 98, Griffith 40

AT LOWELL

500 FREE — 1. Emma Keene (G). 100 BACK — 1. Keene (G).

 

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts