Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Girls Basketball
Crown Point 78, Bishop Noll 26
CROWN POINT (27-22-17-12)
Alyvia Santiago 4, Emily Phillips 6, Abbi Foster 5, Brooke Lindesmith 5, Jessica Carrothers 24, Mariana Maldonado 3, Zoey Wells 8, Ali Rawls 0, Nikki Gerodemos 8, Ava Ziolkowski 3, Lilly Stoddard 12. Totals – 24 24-33 78.
BISHOP NOLL (4-4-3-15)
Maddie Downs 5, Mariah Robinson 0, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Tranika Randolph 3, Icesis Thomas 0, Cheri Michalek 2, Kennedy Blakely 10, Elia Larios 0, Alante Wright 6, Lauren Drexler 0, Jaylssia Crawford 0, Danneli Campbell 0. Totals – 10 2-9 26.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 6 (Carrothers 2, Phillips 2, Foster, Ziolkowski); Bishop Noll 4 (Downs, Randolph, Blakely, Wright). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, Bishop Noll 23. Fouled out: Thomas, Michalek (BN). Records: Crown Point 2-0, Bishop Noll 0-1.
New Prairie 48, Wheeler 29
WHEELER (2-7-5-15)
Mia DeJesus 6, Lexi Cutka 0, Abby Ordinez 3, Lambreni Tsampis 0, Avery Wagner 3, Cailynn Harris 5, Jenascia Warnell 8, Megan Vincent 2, Olivia Cutka 2. Totals — 9 9 29.
NEW PRAIRIE (12-8-16-12)
Totals — 20 7 48.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 2 (DeJesus, Harris); New Prairie 1. Team fouls: Wheeler 14, New Prairie 19. Fouled out: Vincent (W); Walker (NP).
Washington Twp. 67, River Forest 46
RIVER FOREST (10-8-14-14)
Arizmendez 0, Watts 4, Gonzalez 0, Troutman 11, Whitmore 14, Alzaree 0, Purtee 2, Kras 0, Witt 13, Hurn 2. Totals – 16 10-18 46.
WASHINGTON TWP. (21-18-18-10)
J.C. Jackson 3, Clair Klinger 7, Josie Whitcomb 5, Olivia Martinez 4, Megan Gilbert 0, Adie Graf 16, Samantha Bunaq 0, Gracie Little 29, Sarah Boby 3. Totals – 24 8-14 67.
3-point field goals: River Forest 4 (Witt 2, Whitmore, Troutman); Washington Twp. 11 (Little 7, Graf 3, Jackson). Fouled out: None.
Boys Bowling
Reavis 2103, T.F. South 2049
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH — Lewis Barney 214, Ethan Modjeski 212.
Richards 1884, TF North 1642
AT RICHARDS
RICHARDS — Josh Smith 253-178.
TF NORTH — Mark Johnson 237-208.
JUNIOR VARSITY — TF North 1054, Richards 960.
