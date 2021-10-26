 Skip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
Andrean players celebrate their 1-0 Class A semistate win over Tipton Saturday morning at South Bend St. Joseph.

Illinois

Class 3A

Marian Catholic Regional

Semifinal

Marian Catholic 25-25, Hillcrest 5-5

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Sara Johnson 6 kills; Erica Sledge 12 assists; Mila Popovic 4 aces; Kennedy Jackson 2 kills, 2 blocks.

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 18-15.

Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Here are the selections for the 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

