Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, and late results from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Boys Basketball
Valparaiso 57, LaPorte 47
LAPORTE (13-13-11-10)
Cross 5, Corley 4, Noveroske 3, Kirkham 16, Shuble 0, Samuelson 4, Cizewski 4, Ott-Large 11, Totals – 16 10-15 47.
VALPARAISO (5-20-14-18)
Adler Hazlett 6, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Flynn 8, Breece Walls 16, Connor McCall 2, Jack Smiley 6, Blaine Dalton 0, Mason Jones 19, Jack Kuka 0. Totals – 19 13-15 57.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 5 (Kirkham 3, Noveroske, Ott-Large); Valparaiso 6 (Hazlett 2, Walls 2, Flynn, Smiley). Team fouls: LaPorte 14, Valparaiso 11. Fouled out: None.
Bishop Noll 71, Andrean 66
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Calumet 68, Munster 62
MUNSTER (14-17-7-24)
David Cundiff 8, Jermaine Coney 2, Nolan Kinsella 10, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 14, Luke Macek 2, Brandon Trilli 26. Totals – 24-56 9-15 62.
CALUMET (10-22-14-22)
Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 12, Eric Martin 30, Erick Allen 16, Malik Hubbard 4. Totals – 28-52 3-8 68.
3-point field goals: Calumet 9-17 (Allen 3, Martin 2, Gray 2, S. Flores 2); Munster 5 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Trilli). Rebounds: Calumet 35 (Martin 21); Munster 13 (Trilli 4). Assists: Calumet 12 (Allen 8); Munster 16 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Calumet 9 (Allen 4); Munster 19 (Trilli 7).
Illiana Christian 66, Wheeler 35
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (23-10-17-12)
Corcoran 0, Z. Van Essen 4, Barker 6, Gibson 6, L. Van Essen 10, VanBeek 8, Vis 2, DeJong 6, Walters 8, Post 0, Spoelman 16. Totals – 23 20-23 66.
WHEELER (8-3-11-13)
Rife 0, Goodrich 3, Aldaba 3, Halsey 12, Parrish 1, Silva 2, Leckrone 3, Simatovich 11. Totals – 12 4-7 35.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 0; Wheeler 7 (Goodrich, Aldaba, Halsey 4, Leckrone).
Morton 64, Griffith 43
MORTON (12-20-9-23)
Barnes 21 points, Northcott 13 points.
GRIFFITH (14-10-6-13)
Allen Resendez-Hernandez 15 points, Jakari Mackey 10 points, Peyton Thomas 13 points.
River Forest 69, Hammond Academy 27
RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 14, Dennis Hurn 13, Kobe Galligan 12, Keystin Gunter 11, Joey Ondo 6, Kyron Matthews 5, Kaleb Short 4.
Chesterton 60, Michigan City 56
Records: Chesterton 18-0.
Tinley Park 60, TF South 52
Records: TF South 11-12 (6-5 South Suburban Blue)
Girls Basketball
Class 2A
Rensselaer Sectional
Championship
South Central 41, Rensselaer 38
RENSSELAER (7-9-12-10)
Jessie Ringen 16, Avree Cain 2, Sarah Kaufman 0, Abigail Ahler 0, Taylor Van Meter 15, Carly Drone 5, Mackenzie Moore 0. Totals – 13 6-8 38.
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-10-8-14)
Delanie Gale 7, Abbie Tomblin 11, Abbie Tolmen 6, Olivia Marks 9, Lauren Bowmar 8, Kate Welsh 0, Sadie Marks 0. Totals – 9 21-30 41.
3-point field goals: Rensselaer 6 (Ringen 4, Van Meter, Drone); S. Central 2 (Gale, Tomblin). Total fouls: Rensselaer 18, S. Central 12. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 26-0, Rensselear (17-7).
Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Championship
Kouts 51, Washington Twp. 39
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-7-13-4)
Josie Whitcomb 6, Gracie Little 5, Olivia Martinez 0, Jaycee Jackson 8, Clair Klinger 16, Sarah Boby 4, Samantha Bunag 0. Totals — 14 8-13 39.
KOUTS (12-12-15-12)
Ally Capouch 10, Olivia Miller 2, Lyndsey Kobza 25, Emma Garavalia 7, Taylor Moyer 7, Macie Sanders 0, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals — 14 19-26 51.
3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Jackson 2, Little); Kouts 4 (Moyer 2, Garavalia, Capouch). Team fouls: Washington 22, Kouts 13. Fouled out: Whitcomb (W). Records: Kouts 20-6, Washington 17-6.