 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, and late results from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

  • 0

Boys Basketball

Valparaiso 57, LaPorte 47

LAPORTE (13-13-11-10)

Cross 5, Corley 4, Noveroske 3, Kirkham 16, Shuble 0, Samuelson 4, Cizewski 4, Ott-Large 11, Totals – 16 10-15 47.

VALPARAISO (5-20-14-18)

Adler Hazlett 6, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Flynn 8, Breece Walls 16, Connor McCall 2, Jack Smiley 6, Blaine Dalton 0, Mason Jones 19, Jack Kuka 0. Totals – 19 13-15 57.

3-point field goals: LaPorte 5 (Kirkham 3, Noveroske, Ott-Large); Valparaiso 6 (Hazlett 2, Walls 2, Flynn, Smiley). Team fouls: LaPorte 14, Valparaiso 11. Fouled out: None.

Bishop Noll 71, Andrean 66

Tuesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Calumet 68, Munster 62

People are also reading…

MUNSTER (14-17-7-24)

David Cundiff 8, Jermaine Coney 2, Nolan Kinsella 10, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 14, Luke Macek 2, Brandon Trilli 26. Totals – 24-56 9-15 62.

CALUMET (10-22-14-22)

Xyavion Gray 6, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 12, Eric Martin 30, Erick Allen 16, Malik Hubbard 4. Totals – 28-52 3-8 68.

3-point field goals: Calumet 9-17 (Allen 3, Martin 2, Gray 2, S. Flores 2); Munster 5 (Cundiff 2, Kimble 2, Trilli). Rebounds: Calumet 35 (Martin 21); Munster 13 (Trilli 4). Assists: Calumet 12 (Allen 8); Munster 16 (Cundiff 6). Steals: Calumet 9 (Allen 4); Munster 19 (Trilli 7).

Illiana Christian 66, Wheeler 35

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (23-10-17-12)

Corcoran 0, Z. Van Essen 4, Barker 6, Gibson 6, L. Van Essen 10, VanBeek 8, Vis 2, DeJong 6, Walters 8, Post 0, Spoelman 16. Totals – 23 20-23 66.

WHEELER (8-3-11-13)

Rife 0, Goodrich 3, Aldaba 3, Halsey 12, Parrish 1, Silva 2, Leckrone 3, Simatovich 11. Totals – 12 4-7 35.

3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 0; Wheeler 7 (Goodrich, Aldaba, Halsey 4, Leckrone).

Morton 64, Griffith 43

MORTON (12-20-9-23)

Barnes 21 points, Northcott 13 points.

GRIFFITH (14-10-6-13)

Allen Resendez-Hernandez 15 points, Jakari Mackey 10 points, Peyton Thomas 13 points.

River Forest 69, Hammond Academy 27

RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 14, Dennis Hurn 13, Kobe Galligan 12, Keystin Gunter 11, Joey Ondo 6, Kyron Matthews 5, Kaleb Short 4.

Chesterton 60, Michigan City 56

Records: Chesterton 18-0.

Tinley Park 60, TF South 52

Records: TF South 11-12 (6-5 South Suburban Blue)

Girls Basketball

Class 2A

Rensselaer Sectional

Championship

South Central 41, Rensselaer 38

RENSSELAER (7-9-12-10)

Jessie Ringen 16, Avree Cain 2, Sarah Kaufman 0, Abigail Ahler 0, Taylor Van Meter 15, Carly Drone 5, Mackenzie Moore 0. Totals – 13 6-8 38.

SOUTH CENTRAL (9-10-8-14)

Delanie Gale 7, Abbie Tomblin 11, Abbie Tolmen 6, Olivia Marks 9, Lauren Bowmar 8, Kate Welsh 0, Sadie Marks 0. Totals – 9 21-30 41.

3-point field goals: Rensselaer 6 (Ringen 4, Van Meter, Drone); S. Central 2 (Gale, Tomblin). Total fouls: Rensselaer 18, S. Central 12. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 26-0, Rensselear (17-7).

Class A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Championship

Kouts 51, Washington Twp. 39

WASHINGTON TWP. (15-7-13-4)

Josie Whitcomb 6, Gracie Little 5, Olivia Martinez 0, Jaycee Jackson 8, Clair Klinger 16, Sarah Boby 4, Samantha Bunag 0. Totals — 14 8-13 39.

KOUTS (12-12-15-12)

Ally Capouch 10, Olivia Miller 2, Lyndsey Kobza 25, Emma Garavalia 7, Taylor Moyer 7, Macie Sanders 0, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals — 14 19-26 51.

3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Jackson 2, Little); Kouts 4 (Moyer 2, Garavalia, Capouch). Team fouls: Washington 22, Kouts 13. Fouled out: Whitcomb (W). Records: Kouts 20-6, Washington 17-6.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts