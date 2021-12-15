Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Dec. 15, and late results from Tuesday

Wednesday's Results
Girls Basketball
South Central 72, Wheeler 13
WHEELER (2-7-1-3)
DeJesus 0, L. Cutka 0, Ordonez 5, Tsampis 2, Wagoner 2, Harris 3, Warnell 1, O. Cutka 1, Vincent 0. Totals – 5 1-2 13.
SOUTH CENTRAL (28-15-17-12)
Delanie Gale 18, Leila Hoover 0, Lauren Bowmar 5, Lexi Johnson 3, Abbie Tomblin 13, Sadie Marks 10, Hope Welsh 6, Lilliam Tolmen 9, Olivia Marks 6, Kate Welsh 2. Totals – 29 6-9 72.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 2 (Ordonez, Harris); South Central 8 (Gale 3, H. Welsh 2, Tolmen, Bowmar, Tomblin). Team fouls: Wheeler 9; South Central 5. Fouled out: None
Wrestling
LaPorte 36, Valparaiso 33
AT VALPARAISO
120 – Josh England (LP) p. Xavier Hicks 3:39. 126 – Landyn Hunt (LP d. Xavier Roberts 6-4. 132 – Jackson Hague (LP p. Austen Mackencie 4:18. 138 – Stefan Vitello (V) d. Isaac Kleist 2:31. 145 – Caden Ellenberger (LP) d. Giancarlo Laterzo 8-2. 152 – Noah Salery (LP) d. Zen Smoot 6-1. 160 – Alex Bennett (V) p. Matthew Trumble 4:51. 170 – Connor Svanter (V) p. Chase Lewis 1:59. 182 – Xander Corning (V) p. Sam Pressler 0:59. 195 – Chandler Antrim (V) d. Chris Seadori 6-5. 220 – Dylan Kwiatkowski (V) p. Devon Duscher 0:54. 285 – Triston Thompson (LP) p. Dom Baumgardner 1:08. 106 – Riley Griffin (LP) d. Jeremy Kyle 12-7. 113 – Ashton Jackson (LP) won by forfeit.
Lowell 39, Highland 32
AT LOWELL
195 — Julian Bamonti (L) p. Caiden Reillo 3:46. 220 — Aramis McNutt (H) d. Jacob Kissel 10-3). 285 — Vincent Cruz (H) inj. Colton Quale. 106 — Angel Franco (H) p. Brody Krause 1:03. 113 — Jaxon Dokulil (L) p. Kaleb Colon 3:19. 120 — Double Forfeit. 126 — Hayden Little (L) won by forfeit. 132 — Ivan Cabral (L) p. Tristen Slaven 1:39. 138 — Jack Nelson (H) p. Michael Mauros 3:46. 145 — Logan Sertic (L) p. Avion Wilson 1:04. 152 — Aiden Abad (L) p. Blake Vanek 3:16. 160 — Kenny Bisping (L) d. Hunter Sopkowski 7-4. 170 — Jesse Herrera (H) p. Zach Mink 1:42. 182 — Joshua Hubbard (H) p. Tommy Ogibovic 4:41.
Portage 79, Michigan City 0
JUNIOR VARSITY – Portage, 54-6.
.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Calumet 75, Whiting 24
WHITING (7-7-10-0)
Filaberto Vasquez 0, Nolan Toth 0, Luke Zorich 13, Nick Davenport 0, Dominic Harbin 4, Jed Huffman 2, Julius Torres 0, Joe Jendreas 4, Jeremiah Allard 1. Totals – 10 2-6 24.
CALUMET (27-17-18-13)
Xyavion Gray 1, David Flores 3, Waine Wilderness 7, Scott Flores 7, Maurice Scarber 4, Eric Martin 18, Jalen Bullock 6, Malik Hubbard 5, Erick Allen 11, Avion Wilson 11, Greg Price 0, Brian Hawkins 2. Totals – 31 10-18 75.
3-point field goals: Whiting 2 (Zorich 2); Calumet 3 (D. Flores, S. Flores, Allen). Team fouls: Whiting 13. Fouled out: None.
Lake Station 85, Bowman 69
LAKE STATION (25-24-18-18)
Willie Miller 15, Maurion Turks 4, Adam Eastland 16, Armoni Gonzalez 9, Romeo Guerra 31, Vince Yzaguirre 6, Elijah Jackson 4. Totals – 27 27-41 85.
BOWMAN (10-20-19-20)
3-point field goals: Lake Station 4 (Eastland 2, Guerra 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 23. Fouled out: Guerra (LS).
Portage 51, Lowell 28
PORTAGE —Kamari Slaughter 14 points, Terrell Craft 13 points (5 rebounds), Garrett Clark 10 points, Blake Creech 5 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Highland 78, Bishop Noll 46
HIGHLAND (15-22-26-15)
Aaliyah Keil 10, Bree Flores 10, Payton Reid 8, Zelyah Barajas 0, Sanai Ballard 9, Cailey Belloso 0, Jill Kinley 0, Chloe Churilla 25, Lauren Wilson 16, Carly Kuva 0. Totals – 23 27-45 78.
BISHOP NOLL (8-12-16-10)
Maddie Downs 0, Mariah Robinson 2, Brianna Gonzalez 7, Tranika Randolph 2, Icesis Thomas 8, Kennedy Blakely 11, Victoria Velez 0, Elia Larios 1, Alante Wright 11, Lauren Drexler 0, Jalyssia Crawford 2, Danneli Campbell 2. Totals – 19 6-19 46.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Flores 3, Reid, Churilla); Bishop Noll 2 (Wright 2). Team fouls: Highland 15, Bishop Noll 29. Fouled out: Randolph, Thomas, Wright (BN). Records: Bishop Noll 2-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Bishop Noll, 35-23.
Score only: Hammond Academy 48, Portage Christian 36
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower 1292, TF South 1132
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 138-158—296, Precious Ike 114-113—227, Jasmine Robinson 103-123—226, Angie Gonzalez 109-106—215.
RECORDS – TF South 0-5.
JUNIOR VARSITY – TF South 1100, Eisenhower 998.
Boys Swimming
Crown Point 118, Merrillville 60
AT CROWN POINT
(1st place finishers)
CROWN POINT –
Ethan Beishuizen, Matt Dumbsky, Bill McCall, Colin Gingerich, Andy Dyba.
Munster 132, Lowell 44
Munster 143, Hobart 37
Lowell 119, Hobart 58
AT HOBART
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Munster (Isaac Martin, Scott Robbins, Kenny Reed, Victory Vatchev) 1:41.86, Lowell 1:46.64. 200 FREE – Griffin Poulsen (M) 1:49.28, Jordan Spilde (M) 1:49.87. 200 IM – Robbins (M) 2:14.42, Santiago Rivera (M) 2:18.10. 50 FREE – Martin (M) 22.47, Walter Kotlin (L) 23.54. DIVING – Ethan Ferba (H) 261.20, Declan Taylor (M) 199.80. 100 FLY – Reed (M) 53.08, Benny Torres (M) 58.11. 100 FREE – Martin (M) 49.86, Charlie Olmstead (M) 55.40. 500 FREE – Poulsen (M) 4:47.42, Spilde (M) 4:59.75. 200 FREE RELAY – Munster (Tristin Evans, Cedar Lazzara, Torres, Rivera) 1:31.18, Lowell 1:34.10. 100 BACK – Vatchev (M) 57.57, Jaxon Skinner (L) 58.47. 100 BREAST – Reed (M) 1:01.80, Rivera (M) 1:08.74. 400 FREE RELAY – Munster (Spilde, Poulsen, Martin, Reed) 3:21.41, Munster “B” 3:51.65.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point 142, Merrillville 49
AT CROWN POINT
(1st place finishers)
CROWN POINT — Bella Tufts, Aiden Coetzee, Abbie Werner, Maggie Morse, Adaire Matthias, Kylie LaChapelle, Emma Bahr, Yohanna Calzonzi.
Munster 143, Lowell 38
Munster 141, Hobart 45
Hobart 100, Lowell 82
AT HOBART
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Munster (Jennifer Barajas, Casey McNulty, Priscilla Zavala, Jasmine Wegman) 1:54.12, Munster “B” 2:13.22. 200 FREE – Zavala (M) 2:01.89, Angeli Rzeznikowski 2:09.35. 200 IM – McNulty (M) 2:17.32, Arantxa Rivera (M) 2:28.44. 50 FREE – Wegman (M) 26.44, Addison Sanow (M) 26.62. DIVING – ZuZu Smith (M) 195.35, Daeges Morgan (H) 184.50. 100 FLY – Zavala (M) 58.80, Sanow (M) 1:07.87. 100 FREE – Barajas (M) 54.78, Wegman (M) 56.53. 500 FREE – Rzeznikowski (M) 5:34.40, Lucy MacDonald (M) 5:48.36. 200 FREE RELAY – Munster (Sanow, Ally Burris, Rebecca Franco, Wegman) 1:58.08, Hobart 1:59.27. 100 BACK – Barajas (M) 1:01.02, Maria Puliaeva (M) 1:11.15. 100 BREAST – McNulty (M) 1:11.61, Zoe Johnston (H) 1:29.92. 400 FREE RELAY – Munster (Sanow, McNulty, Barajas, Zavala) 3:48.97, Munster “B” (MacDonald, Burris, Rivera, Rzeznikowski) 4:10.87.
