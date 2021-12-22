Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Boys basketball
Carmel 45, Valparaiso 32
VALPARAISO (11-3-4-14)
Adler Hazlett 5, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Flynn 1, Breece Walls 9, Connor McCall 0, Jack Smiley 0, Blaine Dalton 6, Mason Jones 11, Jack Kuka 0. Totals – 12 3-8 32.
CARMEL (12-14-14-5)
Dual 2, Whack 11, Suder 3, Orme 5, Rauh 0, Weldy 0, White 3, Williams 16, Bonds 5, Clevenger 0. Totals – 14 12-14 45.
3-point field goals – Valparaiso 5 (Flynn, Hazlett, Dalton 2, Jones); Carmel 5 (Whack 2, Suder, Orme, White). Team fouls – Valparaiso 14, Carmel 11. Fouled out – Williams (CA). Records: Carmel 7-2, Valparaiso 7-1.
Hinsdale Central Classic Holiday Classic
Marian Catholic 61, Richards 32
RICHARDS (18-3-7-4)
Rios 3, Kelley 2, Miller 0, Garmon 7, Jiles 13, Snipes 0, Sutton Jr. 2, Serrano 2, Hrebic 3, Colbert 0, Cain 0. Totals – 12 4-8 32.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (19-16-9-17)
Quentin Jones 6, Tre Davis 8, James Bullock 4, Jeremiah Jones 19, Joshua Lawson 7, Donovan Juzang 0, Jeremiah Smith 1, Eddie Barrett 5, Ashton Edmond 3, Josiah Harris 6, Jonah Weathers 2, Marcus Everhart 0. Totals – 23 11-19 61.
3-point field goals – Richards 4 (Rios, Jiles 2, Hrebic); Marian Cathjolic 4 (Jones, Barrett, Harris 2). Team fouls – Richards 15, Marian Catholic 8. Records: Marian Catholic 8-4, Richards 6-5.
Lafayette Jeff 58, LaPorte 45
Records: Lafayette Jeff 8-1, LaPorte 3-3.
Girls basketball
Noblesville 57, Crown Point 32
Records: Noblesville 12-2, Crown Point 12-2.
Warsaw 66, Lake Central 39
Records: Warsaw 10-4, Lake Central 10-3.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Hebron 71, Covenant Christian 56
HEBRON (11-27-21-12)
Jackson Peeler 2, Riley Blank 14, Skylar Martin 0, Trever Roy 0, Reece Marrs 18, Logan Zacarias 15, Landen Hale 4, Griffin Moore 18. Totals – 29 10-17 71.
COVENANT (14-16-11-15)
3-point field goals – Hebron 3 (Blank, Moore 2). Team fouls – Hebron 16. Records: Hebron 3-2, Covenant Christian 0-4.
LaCrosse 48, Wheeler 42
Records: LaCrosse 2-2, Wheeler 1-5.
Morgan Township 44, Hobart 34
Records: Morgan Township 5-2, Hobart 3-3
Portage 74, West Side 61
PORTAGE
Kamari Slaughter 29, Blake Creech 12, Primo Delvalle 10, Garrett Clark 8.
Records: Portage 6-1, West Side 2-6.
Girls basketball
Kankakee Valley 51, Chesterton 43
KANKAKEE VALLEY (13-13-11-14)
Taylor Schoonveld 15, Lilly Toppen 6, Abby Grandchamp 5, Kate Thomas 16, Laynie Capellari 1, Faith Mauger 2, Genna Hayes 6, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 17 13-17 51.
CHESTERTON (7-13-11-12)
Cori Schultz 0, Kristina Kokot 4, Ingrid Hurst 6, Emily Richardson 10, Emma Pape 0, Mannat Singh 0, Carley Balas 13, Maddie Davis 0, Liz Pokorney 10. Totals – 17 5-11 43.
3-point field goals – Kankakee Valley 4 (Toppen 2, Thomas 2); Chesterton 4 (Richardson 2, Pokorney 2). Team fouls – Kankakee Valley 12, Chesterton 15. Records: Kankakee Valley 10-4, Chesterton 7-5.
Gallery: Bowman travels to 21st Century in boys basketball
