Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys basketball

Carmel 45, Valparaiso 32

VALPARAISO (11-3-4-14)

Adler Hazlett 5, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Flynn 1, Breece Walls 9, Connor McCall 0, Jack Smiley 0, Blaine Dalton 6, Mason Jones 11, Jack Kuka 0. Totals – 12 3-8 32.

CARMEL (12-14-14-5)

Dual 2, Whack 11, Suder 3, Orme 5, Rauh 0, Weldy 0, White 3, Williams 16, Bonds 5, Clevenger 0. Totals – 14 12-14 45.

3-point field goals – Valparaiso 5 (Flynn, Hazlett, Dalton 2, Jones); Carmel 5 (Whack 2, Suder, Orme, White). Team fouls – Valparaiso 14, Carmel 11. Fouled out – Williams (CA). Records: Carmel 7-2, Valparaiso 7-1.

Hinsdale Central Classic Holiday Classic

Marian Catholic 61, Richards 32

RICHARDS (18-3-7-4)

Rios 3, Kelley 2, Miller 0, Garmon 7, Jiles 13, Snipes 0, Sutton Jr. 2, Serrano 2, Hrebic 3, Colbert 0, Cain 0. Totals – 12 4-8 32.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (19-16-9-17)

Quentin Jones 6, Tre Davis 8, James Bullock 4, Jeremiah Jones 19, Joshua Lawson 7, Donovan Juzang 0, Jeremiah Smith 1, Eddie Barrett 5, Ashton Edmond 3, Josiah Harris 6, Jonah Weathers 2, Marcus Everhart 0. Totals – 23 11-19 61.

3-point field goals – Richards 4 (Rios, Jiles 2, Hrebic); Marian Cathjolic 4 (Jones, Barrett, Harris 2). Team fouls – Richards 15, Marian Catholic 8. Records: Marian Catholic 8-4, Richards 6-5.

Lafayette Jeff 58, LaPorte 45

Records: Lafayette Jeff 8-1, LaPorte 3-3.

Girls basketball

Noblesville 57, Crown Point 32

Records: Noblesville 12-2, Crown Point 12-2.

Warsaw 66, Lake Central 39

Records: Warsaw 10-4, Lake Central 10-3.

Tuesday's Late Results

Boys basketball

Hebron 71, Covenant Christian 56

HEBRON (11-27-21-12)

Jackson Peeler 2, Riley Blank 14, Skylar Martin 0, Trever Roy 0, Reece Marrs 18, Logan Zacarias 15, Landen Hale 4, Griffin Moore 18. Totals – 29 10-17 71.

COVENANT (14-16-11-15)

3-point field goals – Hebron 3 (Blank, Moore 2). Team fouls – Hebron 16. Records: Hebron 3-2, Covenant Christian 0-4.

LaCrosse 48, Wheeler 42

Records: LaCrosse 2-2, Wheeler 1-5.

Morgan Township 44, Hobart 34

Records: Morgan Township 5-2, Hobart 3-3 

Portage 74, West Side 61

PORTAGE

Kamari Slaughter 29, Blake Creech 12, Primo Delvalle 10, Garrett Clark 8.

Records: Portage 6-1, West Side 2-6.

Girls basketball

Kankakee Valley 51, Chesterton 43

KANKAKEE VALLEY (13-13-11-14)

Taylor Schoonveld 15, Lilly Toppen 6, Abby Grandchamp 5, Kate Thomas 16, Laynie Capellari 1, Faith Mauger 2, Genna Hayes 6, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 17 13-17 51.

CHESTERTON (7-13-11-12)

Cori Schultz 0, Kristina Kokot 4, Ingrid Hurst 6, Emily Richardson 10, Emma Pape 0, Mannat Singh 0, Carley Balas 13, Maddie Davis 0, Liz Pokorney 10. Totals – 17 5-11 43.

3-point field goals – Kankakee Valley 4 (Toppen 2, Thomas 2); Chesterton 4 (Richardson 2, Pokorney 2). Team fouls – Kankakee Valley 12, Chesterton 15. Records: Kankakee Valley 10-4, Chesterton 7-5.

