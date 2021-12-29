Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Wednesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Big Dipper Tournament
AT RICH TOWNSHIP
Consolation bracket
Chicago Fenger 53, TF South 52
Huntington North Holiday Tournament
Fort Wayne Snider 70, Lake Central 63
LAKE CENTRAL (18-15-15-15)
Yekich 13 points, Escobedo 13 points.
FW SNIDER (17-15-23-15)
Red-Blue Classic
Marquette 74, South Bend Career Academy 49
MARQUETTE (18-25-12-19)
Manna 21, Johnson 6, Lewis 9, Balling 12, Welch 10, Bakota 2, Tarnow 6, Kobe 6, Salena 0, Meade 2. Totals – 29 8-10 74.
SB CAREER ACADEMY (12-9-20-8)
Totals – 16 10-14 49.
3-point field goals: Marquette 8 (Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Welch 2, Tarnow 2); SB Career Acaademy 7. Team fouls: Marquette 14, SB Career Academy 12. Fouled out: None.
Wheeler Holiday Tournament
Championship
Lake Station 74, North Newton 35
LAKE STATION – Willie Miller 16, Maurion Turks 10, Adam Eastland 8, Armoni Gonzalez 12, Romeo Guerra 17, Vince Yzaguirre 2, Michael Brown 5, Darryl Mosley 4. Totals – 32 8-13 74.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Miller 2). Rebounds: Lake Station 35 (Turks 9). Assists: Lake Station 17 (Turks 6). Steals: Lake Station 21 (Gonzalez 6). Team fouls: Lake Station 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Lake Station 8-0.
Girls Basketball
Hobart Holiday Hoopfest
Hobart 74, Bishop Noll 72
BISHOP NOLL (19-21-18-14)
Downs 3, Robinson 4, Gonzalez 6, Randolph 6, Thomas 11, Michalek 13, Blakely 12, Velez 0, Wright 16, Drexler 7, Campbell 0. Totals – 26 16-31 72.
HOBART (21-14-16-23)
Ortiz 3, Logan 0, Knight 0, Pendleton 2, Weber 0, Burton 9, Neace 0, Amarea Donald 13, Sanchez 0, Latinovic 12, Asia Donald 32, Leonard 3. Totals – 29 11-24 74.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 4 (Downs, Michalek, Wright 2); Hobart 5 (Burton 2, Asia Donald 2, Latinovic).
Bishop Noll 44, Hebron 33
BISHOP NOLL (16-16-5-7)
Downs 3, Robinson 2, Gonzalez 7, Randolph 3, Blakely 4, Michalek 2, Velez 8, Fehr 0, Larios 4, Wright 7, Crawford 4, Campbell 0. Totals 19 5-11 44.
HEBRON (4-9-9-11)
K. Cole 2, Bowgren 0, Elijah 17, R. Cole 0, Wagoner 6, Pastrick 3, Heck 3, Kinkade 3, Rokosz 2. Totals – 14 3-11 33.
3-point field goals: Hebron 2 (Pastrick, Heck); Bishop Noll 1 (Downs).
Hobart 57, Hebron 41
HEBRON (16-9-4-12)
Bowgren 4, Elijah 15, Wagoner 5, Pastrick 10, Heck 1, Kinkade 6, Rokosz 0. Totals – 14 10-14 41.
HOBART (6-27-13-11)
Ortiz 5, Logan 0, Knight 0, Pendleton 0, Weber 2, Burton 0, Neace 9, Amarea Donald 9, Sanchez 0, Latinovic 6, Asia Donald 18, Leonard 8. Totals – 20 12-17 57.
3-point field goals: Hebron 3 (Pastrick 2, Kinkade); Hobart 4 (Ortiz, Neace, Asia Donald 2). Team fouls: Hebron 14, Hobart 12. Fouled out: None.
Michigan City Holiday Hoops
Third Place
Westville 66, Marquette 45
WESTVILLE (19-13-20-14)
Weston 14, Mallon 15, Sonaty 1, B. Benefield 7, A. Benefield 29, Stark 0, Hannon 0, Qualkenbush 0. Totals – 26 10-16 66.
MARQUETTE (4-7-11-23)
Ana Blakely 25, Jiselle Chabes 4, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elania Balling 0, Livia Balling 8. Totals – 18 6-10 45.
3-point field goals: Westville 4 (Weston 2, Mallon 2); Marquette 3 (Blakely 3). Team fouls: Westville 13, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 6-8.
Portage Holiday Hoops
Portage 50, Winamac 33
PORTAGE (17-12-7-14)
Cita Delvalle 15 points (6 rebounds, 3 assists), Izzy Shields 13 points (4 rebounds, 5 assists), Kimia Green 13 points (5 rebounds), Gabby Shields (5 rebounds, 5 assists).
WINAMAC (19-5-5-4)
Twin Lakes Invitational
Kankakee Valley 60, Rochester 53
ROCHESTER (10-11-13-19)
Totals – 20 8-13 53.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-13-15-20)
Schoonveld 17, Toppen 13, Plummer 0, Thomas 12, Howard 4, Capellari 9, Mauger 1, Hayes 2, Starr 2. Totals – 19 17-25 60.
3-point field goals: Rochester 5; Kankakee Valley 5 (Toppen3, Howard, Capellari). Team fouls: Rochester 19, Kankakee Valley 11. Fouled out: None.
Kankakee Valley 62, Pioneer 51
KANKAKEE VALLEY (21-12-17-12)
Schoonveld 8, Toppen 9, Thomas 23, Howard 2, Capellari 6, Hayes 3, Starr 11, Mauger 0.
PIONEER (14-11-14-12)
.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Michigan City Holiday Hoops Tournament
First Round
Michigan City 42, Marquette 31
MARQUETTE (12-4-5-10)
Ana Blakely 14, Jiselle Chabes 6, Natalie Robinson 0, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elania Balling 1, Livia Balling 10. Totals – 10 8-17 31.
MICHIGAN CITY (14-2-12-14)
Paulecia Isom 4, Abby Bartlett 6, Divine Woods 9, Ariana Lemons 17, Ashanti Sanders 6, Ryan Spear 0. Totals – 19 4-12 42.
3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (Blakely 3); Michigan City 0. Team fouls: Marquette 11, Michigan City 18. Fouled out: None.
Portage Holiday Hoops
Portage 54, McCutcheon 48 (OT)
PORTAGE (12-15-10-6-11)
Cita Delvalle 24 points (4 rebounds, 4 steals), Izzy Shields 8 points (11 rebounds, 3 steals), Gabby Shields 7 points (5 rebounds), Nakara Harrop-Haywood 7 points (5 assists, 5 rebounds).
McCUTCHEON (10-11-3-19-5)
Twin Lakes Invitational
First Round
North White 39, Kankakee Valley 36 (OT)
NORTH WHITE (8-4-11-11-5)
Totals – 12 13-16 39.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (14-3-7-10-2)
Taylor Schoonveld 10, Lilly Toppen 11, Kate Thomas 5, Marissa Howard 6, Laynie Capellari 6, Faith Mauger 4, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 14 3-5 36.
3-point field goals: North White 2; Kankakee Valley 5 (Toppen 3, Thomas, Howard). Team fouls: North White 12, Kankakee Valley 13. Fouled out: Hayes (KV).
