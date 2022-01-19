Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Wednesday's Results
Boys Basketball
PCC Tournament
AT KOUTS
(Round 1)
Hebron 46, Washington Twp. 24
WASHINGTON TWP. (6-6-4-8)
Alex Mueller 3, James Gilbert 2, Michael Brickner 8, Nick Sears 3, Cameron Andrews 2, Shepherd Scott 0, Jaxson Garzella 3, Evan Schott 0, Dylan Andrews 3, Logan Armstrong 0, Andrew Martin 0. Totals — 10 1-7 24.
HEBRON (15-11-15-5)
Griffin Moore 4, Logan Zacarias 15, Landen Hale 12, Reece Marrs 13, Riley Blank 2, Skylar Martin 0, Jackson Peeler 0, Tahseen Syed 0, Griffin Wright 0, Justin Hoffman 0, Tucker Patrick 0, Aidan Bowgren 0. Totals — 18 9-12 46.
3-point field goals: Washington 3 (Mueller, Garzella, D.Andrews); Hebron 1 (Marrs). Team fouls: Washington 13, Hebron 9. Fouled Out: none. Records: Hebron 7-6, Washington Twp. 2-8.
Kouts 43, Morgan Twp. 38 (OT)
MORGAN TWP. (11-5-12-6-4)
Tyce Kolan 0, Keagen Holder 9, Ian Grieger 11, Greyson Lemmons 5, Nate Lemmons 13, Jack Wheeler 0, Hayden Grieger 0, Bryant Ricke 0, Jax Whited 0. Totals — 13 9-14 38.
KOUTS (16-10-4-4-9)
Joe Vick 7, Matt Baker 6, Aaron Ketchmark 17, Triston Ballas 2, Connor Croff 9, Owen Winters 2. Totals — 18 5-10 43.
3-point field goals: Morgan 3 (Holder, I.Grieger, N.Lemmons); Kouts 2 (Croff 2). Team fouls: Morgan 15, Kouts 13. Fouled Out: none. Records: Kouts 9-4, Morgan Twp. 9-3.
Girls Basketball
Andrean 58, Lowell 34
LOWELL (7-4-14-9)
Eaker 3, Porch 5, Krucina 8, Gard 14, Chavez 1, Carter 0, Summers 3, Perlick 0. Totals – 14 3-9 34.
ANDREAN (14-16-12-16)
Arcella 6, Sherman 3, Colon 16, Swain 10, Walton 4, Allen 17, Morley 0, Ziegelhofer 2, Dukas 0, White 0. Totals – 22 6-9 58.
3-point field goals: Lowell 3 (Gard 2, Eaker); Andrean 8 (Arcella, Sherman, Colon 2, Allen 4). Team fouls: Lowell 10, Andrean 8. Fouled out: None.
Crown Point 62, Highland 45
HIGHLAND (19-2-9-15)
Keil 6, Flores 3, Reid 10, Barajas 0, Ballard 0, Belloso 2, Kinley 1, Frazier 0, Churilla 19, Wilson 4, Kuva 0. Totals – 16 9-18 45.
CROWN POINT (15-14-18-15)
Santiago 14, Phillips 0, Foster 1, Lindesmith 5, Carrothers 28, Maldonado 0, Rawls 0, Gerademos 4, Ziolkowski 1, Stoddard 9, Wells 0. Totals – 21 16-24 62.
3-point field goals: Highland 4 (Keil 2, Flores, Churilla); Crown Point 6 (Santiago 4, Lindesmith, Carrothers). Team fouls: Highland 19. Fouled out: Reid (H). Records: Crown Point 17-2.
Marquette 53, Bowman 46
MARQUETTE (15-12-17-9)
Ana Blakely 19, Jiselle Chabes 8, Natalie Robinson 8, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 11, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 5. Totals – 21 9-19 53.
BOWMAN (15-10-15-6)
Jourdon Harris 0, JaNiyah Jackson 0, Samaria Freeman 19, D. Woodson 9, K. Browder8, K. Robinson 10, JaLin Simmons 0. Totals – 19 7-13 46.
3-point field goals: Marquette 2 (Blakely, Biggerstaff); Bowman 1 (Robinson). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Bowman 17. Fouled out: Browder (B). Records: Marquette 8-11.
River Forest 48, Griffith 42
RIVER FOREST (13-7-15-13)
Watts 10 points, 14 points
GRIFFITH (19-6-6-11)
Cierra Pipkins 10 points, Chloe Smith 10 points, Marisa Esquivel 6 points.
Girls Bowling
TF South 1386, Bremen 1304
AT TF SOUTH (LAN-OAK LANES)
TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 162-149—311, Trinity Kimmons 147-142—289, Khia Wilson 130-152—282, Precious Ike 125-140—265, Angie Gonzalez 130-109—239.
RECORDS – TF South 2-8.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Bremen 1124, TF South 1099.
Wrestling
Crown Point 45, Valparaiso 25
AT VALPARAISO
152 – Aiden White (CP) p. Zen Smoot 3:37. 160 – Alex Bennett (V) d. Alex Jovanoski 13-0. 170 – Connor Svantner (V) d. Seth Williams 9-3. 182 – Dylan Kwiatkowski (V) p. Camden Morgan 2:00. 195 – Pierce Pine (V) p. Aaron Avala 2:40. 220 – Liam Begley (CP) p. Dylan McGuire 1:44. 285 – Jackson Yagelski (CP) p. Parker Gleason 1:53. 106 – Double forfeit. 113 – Nick Keneson (CP) p. Xavier Hicks 1:35. 120 – Evan Cruz (CP) p. Brogan Chesepko 1:30. 126 – Sean Anderson (CP) d. Xavier Roberts 9-8. 132 – Christian Washington (CP) p. Collin Richards 2:50. 138 – Stefan Vitello (V) p. Michael McDaniels 1:37. 145 – Jackson Chamber (CP) p. Dylan Waldo 0:44.
Portage 42, Lake Central 21
AT LAKE CENTRAL
PORTAGE (winners) — E’shawn Tolbert, Owen Bunton, Joey Gonzales, Michael Ortega, Manolo Hood, Ben Tollard, Derric Calmbacher, Lucas Underwood, Trey White.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Portage 46, Lake Central 21.
.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Lake Central 70, Lowell 29
LAKE CENTRAL (17-15-23-15)
Knopf 4, Yekich 7, Milausnic 4, Clayton 21, Beatty 4, Spain 7, Williams 0, Smith 4, Escobedo 13, Colin 6. Totals – 25 13-26 70.
LOWELL (10-6-8-5)
Ethan Hernandez 2, Logan Krambeck 11, Johnny Johnson 2, Jacob Viehman 9, Jacob Lulinski 3, Damian Delgado 0, Owen Pace 0, Noah Smith 2. Totals – 11 4-5 29.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 7 (Clayton 4, Yekich, Milausnic, Williams); Lowell 3 (Krambeck 2, Viehman). Team fouls: Lake Central 8, Lowell 16. Fouled out: None.
Marquette 74, Bowman 42
MARQUETTE (17-27-18-12)
Kaden Manna 23, Cam Best 0, Sam Johnson 0, Gary Lewis 9, Lukas Balling 21, Brandon Welch 9, Connor Bakota 7, Jason Kobe 5. Totals – 28 12-27 74.
BOWMAN (14-5-3-10)
Grimes 17, Black 12, Grasper 4, Hicks 0, Santiago 2, White 5, Anderson 0, Branham 0, Smith 2, Campbell 0. Totals – 16 6-10 42.
3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Welch 3, Balling, Bakota, Kobe); Bowman 4 (Grimes 2, Black 2). Team fouls: Marquette 9, Bowman 13. Fouled out: Grasper (B). Records: Marquette 6-7.
TF South 55, Oak Forest 50
TF SOUTH – Xavier Lewis 14 points, Dwain Nash 12 points, Caleb Neman 8 points, Lyonel Hodges 8 points.
Records – TF South 7-9 (3-2 South Suburban Blue).
Girls Basketball
PCC Tournament
AT BOONE GROVE
(First Round)
South Central 57, Boone Grove 30
BOONE GROVE (8-8-10-4)
Jaci Menard 4, Kara Krause 7, Ella Bono 0, Emily Fritcher 2, Ella Hylek 11, Lauren Jeffries 2, Kelly Downham 0, Emily Veschak 2, Drew Jeffries 2. Totals — 12 5-7 30.
SOUTH CENTRAL (17-10-11-19)
Olivia Marks 13, Lillian Tolmen 6, Lauren Bowmar 10, Abbie Tomblin 19, Delanie Gale 7, Kate Welsh 2, Sadie Marks 0, Hope Welsh 0, Leila Hoover 0, Lexi Johnson 0. Totals — 22 10-16 57.
3-point field goals: Boone Grove 1 (Hylek); South Central 3 (Tomblin 2, Gale). Team fouls: Boone Grove 14, South Central 11. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 20-0, Boone Grove 11-7.
Morgan Twp. 44, Washington Twp. 41 (OT)
MORGAN TWP. (10-4-5-13-12)
Madi Lemmons 3, Maria Lemmons 1, Josie Lemmons 13, Ella DePorter 0, Peyton Honchar 20, Victoria Detraz 7, Sloane Rubarts 0. Totals – 11 21-40 44.
WASHINGTON TWP. (0-10-12-10-9)
Jaycee Jackson 1, Clair Klinger 16, Josie Whitcomb 6, Olivia Martinez 6, Samantha Bunag 0, Sarah Boby 0, Gracie Little 12. Totals – 13 11-17 41.
3-point field goals: Morgan 1 (Josie Lemmons); Washington 4 (Klinger 3, Little). Team fouls: Morgan 17, Washington 17. Fouled out: Detraz (M); Klinger, Boby (W). Records: Morgan 9-10, Washington 14-4.
Girls Bowling
Hillcrest 1478, TF South 1400
AT HILLCREST (TINLEY PARK BOWL)
TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 199-189—388, Trinity Kimmons 181-177—358, Precious Ike 130-104—234, Khia Wilson 106-125—231, Angie Gonzalez 100, Murphy Barnum 89.
JUNIOR VARSITY – TF South 1051, Hillcrest 805.
Gymnastics
Crown Point 112.70, Chesterton 104.35
AT CHESTERTON
VAULT – 1. Makayla Neal (CP) 9.75, 2. Elly Kiran (CP) 9.7.
BEAM – 1. Neal (CP) 9.75, 2. Charlotte Annes (CP) 9.55.
BARS – 1. Kiran (CP) 9.3, 3. Lilly Stoel (CP) 9.1
FLOOR – 1. Kiran (CP) 9.65
ALL-AROUND – 1. Neal (CP) 38.25, 2. Kiran (CP) 36.95.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Crown Point 104.5, Chesterton 44.5.
Boys Swimming
Lake Central 131, Crown Point 52
North Newton 100, Griffith 26
Girls Swimming
Lake Central 115, Crown Point 71
North Newton 84, Griffith 80