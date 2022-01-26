 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Jan. 26, and late results from Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Oak Lawn 48, TF South 45

Records: TF South 9-11 (4-4 South Suburban Blue)

Girls Basketball

Crown Point 70, Michigan City 21

CROWN POINT (20-30-10-10)

Alyvia Santiago 4, Emily Phillips 5, Abbi Foster 2, Brooke Lindesmith 6, Jessica Carrothers 12, Mariana Maldonado 7, Zoey Wells 4, Ali Rawls 0, Nikki Gerodemos 7, Ava Ziolkowski 10, Cristyn Fraley 0, Rae Holok 0, Lilly Stoddard 13. Totals – 29 6-10 70.

MICHIGAN CITY (7-10-4-0)

Isom 3, Anderson 3, Bartlett 0, Smallwood 0, Stokes 2, Lemons 5, Sanders 6, Woods 2, Moore 0. Totals – 9 2-5 21.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 6 (Phillips, Lindesmith, Maldonado, Gerodemos, Ziolkowski 2); Michigan City 1 (Anderson). Team fouls: Crown Point 11, Michigan City 10. Fouled out: Sanders (MC). Records: Crown Point 19-3 (7-0 DAC). 

Griffith 58, Washington Twp. 50 (OT)

WASHINGTON TWP. (5-12-11-19-3)

Jackson 10 points, Little 21 points, Martinez 9 points, Klinger 7 points.

GRIFFITH (10-9-9-19-11)

Cierra Pipkins 23 points (4 assists), Marisa Esquivel 17 points (2 assists), Ella Rasberry 10 points (10 rebounds).

Kouts 41, Boone Grove 32

KOUTS (14-7-9-11)

Ally Capouch 18, Olivia Miller 3, Lyndsey Kobza 7, Emma Garavalia 9, Taylor Moyer 0, Macie Sanders 4, Kourtney Lockett 0, Anyssa Heinold 0, Cassidy Ryan 0. Totals — 16 4-8 41.

BOONE GROVE (10-10-0-12)

Jaci Menard 13, Kara Krause 0, Ella Bono 4, Ella Hylek 4, Emily Fritcher 9, Lauren Jeffries 0, Drew Jeffries 0, Emily Veschak 2, Kelly Downham 0. Totals — 13 4-6 32.

3-point field goals: Kouts 5 (Capouch 4, Miller); Boone Grove 2 (Menard, Fritcher). Team fouls: Kouts 5, Boone Grove 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 17-6 (6-1 PCC); Boone Grove 11-8 (2-5).

JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 25-23.

Lake Central 72, Morton 27

MORTON (7-10-8-2)

Stewart 2, Watson 0, Clopton 1, Morris-Carrington 6, Campos 1, Carpenter 10, Holland 0, Macon 2, Lopez 0, Carrera 4. Totals – 9 7-14 27.

LAKE CENTRAL (20-13-35-4)

Aniyah Bishop 18, Vanessa Wimberly 5, Riley Milausnic 11, Katelyn Zajeski 6, Essence Johnson 0, Camryn Weber 0, Nadia Clayton 15, Nikki Vollrath 0, Bella Soria 3, Bryn Leonard 0, Stasia Rosa 2, Milica Lukic 0, Faith Harrison 0, Ayla Krygier 12. Totals – 30 8-11 72.

3-point field goals: Morton 2 (Morris-Carrington 2); Lake Central 4 (Milausnic 3, Soria). Team fouls: Morton 9, Lake Central 13. Fouled out: None.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Lake Central, 56-16.

Boys Swimming

Morton 86, Bishop Noll 47

AT MORTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Morton (Adrian Contreras, Josh Novales, Christian Coward, Andres Martinez) 2:10.64. 200 FREE – Romeo Casiano (BN) 2:33.26. 200 IM – Max Kubon (BN) 2:16.56. 50 FREE – Octavio Bautista (BN) 29.25. 100 FLY – Coward (M) 1:00.87. 100 FREE – Casiano (BN) 1:07.72. 500 FREE – Justin Centeno (M) 7:50.23. 200 FREE RELAY – Morton (Contreras, Jon Jasieniecki, Novales, Arthur Gonzalez) 2:16.35. 100 BACK – Contreras (M) 1:14.42, 100 BREAST – Novales (M) 1:23.36. 400 FREE RELAY – Bishop Noll (Luke Buska, Casiano, Bautista, Kubon) 4:25.69.

Girls Swimming

Morton 110, Bishop Noll 18

AT MORTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Morton (Aviana Franco, Emma Oney, Sara Bell, Angelique Mejias) 2:32.42. 200 FREE – Barbara Haymer (M) 3:11.68. 200 IM – Oney (M) 2:43.58. 50 FREE – Bell (M) 33.06. 100 FLY – Franco (M) 1:39.64. 100 FREE – Bell (M) 1:13.95. 500 FREE – Arianna Gonzalez (BN) 6:58.33. 200 FREE RELAY – Morton (Katelan Stone, Lara Estrella, Naomi Goss, Haymer) 2:15.33. 100 BACK – Franco (M) 1:35.32. 100 BREAST – Oney (M) 1:19.43. 400 FREE RELAY – Morton (Bell, Mejias, Franco, Oney) 5:23.77. 

Boys Wrestling

Lincoln-Way Central 53, TF South 0

Tuesday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Calumet 51, West Side 42

WEST SIDE (9-8-18-7)

CALUMET (13-14-10-14)

Xyavion Gray 4, David Flores 0, Scott Flores 12, Greg Price 0, Eric Martin 25, Erick Allen 8, Malik Hubbard 2. Totals – 20 7-15 51.

3-point field goals: Calumet 4 (Flores, Martin 2, Allen). Rebounds: Calumet 29 (Martin 19). Assists: Calumet 14 (Allen 8). Steals: Calumet 11 (Allen 3).

Westville 69, River Forest 62 (OT)

RIVER FOREST — Travis Randolph 18, Joey Ondo 15, Kyron Matthews 11, Kobe Galligan 8, Dennis Hurn 5, Cardin Sanders 5.

Girls Basketball

Kouts 53, Illiana Christian 25

KOUTS (17-7-14-15)

Ally Capouch 22, Olivia Miller 0, Lyndsey Kobza 15; Emma Garavalia 3; Taylor Moyer 1, Macie Sanders 0, Kourtney Lockett 3, Cassidy Ryan 4, Anyssa Heinold 0, Katie Kleckner 3, Sophia Tikalsky 2, Avarie Hood 0. Totals — 22 6-14 53.

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (4-4-5-12)

Natalie Scott 4, Faith VanRyn 2, Cheyenne DeJong 2, Kaitlyn Dykstra 0, Cameron Evers 1, Mareme Faye 4, Avery Olthof 0, Karina Mulder 6, Bayleigh VanderZee 0, Abby West 0, Mia VanProoyen 2, Kelsie Smit 0, Audra Davids 4. Totals — 12 1-4 25.

3-point field goals: Kouts 3 (Capouch 2, Kleckner); Illiana Christian 0. Team fouls: Kouts 6, Illiana Christian 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 16-6, Illiana Christian 5-14.

Rensselaer 53, Kankakee Valley 46

RENSSELAER (14-10-13-16)

Totals – 15 21-31 53.

KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-12-14-8)

Lilly Toppen 14, Olivia Plummer 4, Kate Thomas 12, Marissa Howard 8, Laynie Capellari 0, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 8. Totals – 18 3-3 46.

3-point field goals: Rensselaer 2; Kankakee Valley 7 (Toppen 4, Starr 2, Howard). Team fouls: Rensselaer 13, Kankakee Valley 20. Fouled out: None.

South Bend Washington 62, Crown Point 55

CROWN POINT (8-10-17-20)

Jessica Carrothers 20 points, Lilly Stoddard 18 points, Nikki Gerodemos 10 points.

SB WASHINGTON (13-17-17-15)

RECORDS – Crown Point 18-3.

Valparaiso 57, Portage 50 (OT)

PORTAGE (5-12-20-11-2)

Cita Delvalle 19 points, Izzy Shields 12 points (including layup at end of regulation to force OT), Genesis Borom 9 points.

VALPARAISO (15-9-12-12-9)

Girls Bowling

TF South 1506, Oak Forest 1425

AT OAK FOREST

TF SOUTH – Abby Kleidon 174-191—365, Jenna Blank 171-185—356, Trinity Kimmons 172-181—353, Murphy Barnum 97-115—212, Precious Ike 132, Khia W. 88.

JUNIOR VARSITY – TF South 1123, Oak Forest 0.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley 109, Rensselaer 57

AT RENSSELAER

(KV 1st place finishers)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Brock Martin, Luke Bristol, Tim Stidham, Chase Brown). 200 IM – Tim Stidham (PR). 50 FREE – 1. Bristol (PR). 100 FLY – 1. Stidham (PR). 100 BREAST – 1. Brown. 400 FREE RELAY – Kankakee Valley (Martin, Thomas Ketchem, Bristol,  Brown).

Girls Swimming

Rensselaer 118, Kankakee Valley 61

AT RENSSELAER

(KV 1st place finishers)

50 FREE — Allie Rushmore. 500 FREE – Rushmore.

Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.

South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at …

South Central’s Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts S…

Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tou…

Kouts’ Taylor Moyer pressures South Central’s Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Satur…

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central’s Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Sa…

South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…

Kouts’ Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central’s Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant fina…

South Central’s Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournaman…

South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts’ Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…

Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Ko…

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kou…

South Central’s Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC T…

South Central’s Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at…

The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.

South Central’s Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter d…

