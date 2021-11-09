Check out results from area prep events from Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Wednesday's Results
Hobart 53, Kouts 44
KOUTS (10-11-14-9)
Lyndsey Kobza 20, Emma Garvalla 5, Ryan 0, Emma Poitras 0, Taylor Moyer 1, Ally Capouch 16, Olivia Miller 2. Totals – 14 13 44.
HOBART (9-9-17-18)
Emma Ortiz 8, Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 0, Jesse Neace 8, Amarea Donald 0, Nikolina Latinovic 4, Asia Donald 31, Melanie Leonard 2. Totals – 18 13 53.
3-point field goals: Hobart 4 (Ortiz 2, Neace, Asia Donald); Kouts 3 (Capouch).
Tuesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
SB St. Joseph 50, Portage 47
PORTAGE (7-13-12-15)
Cita Delvalle 20, Nakara Harrop-Haywood 9.
SB ST. JOSEPH (18-7-6-19)
Valparaiso 53, Kankakee Valley 23
KANKAKEE VALLEY (2-2-7-12)
Schoonveld 4, Toppen 3, Swart 0, Thomas 3, Howard 7, Capellari 2, Mauger 2, Hayes 2, Starr 0.
VALPARAISO (10-19-18-6)
MacLagan 2, Cespedes 3, Bukata 10, Youngblood 0, Benjamin 10, Bradley 0, Ayangade 13, B. Gerdt 5, E. Gerdt 6, O’Halek 2, Flynn 2.
