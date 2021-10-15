 Skip to main content
Check out scores from area prep events from Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Tennis

State Quarterfinals

AT CARMEL

Columbus North 3, Munster 2 

SINGLES — Nathan Lin (CN) d. Jose Foster 6-0, 6-1; Hank Lin (CN) d. Ryan Muntean 6-1, 6-0; Michael Fesko (M) d. Anvay Atram 5-7, 7-5, retired.

DOUBLES — Charlie Morton/Daniel Sroka (M) d. Matthew Liu/Amrit Kar 7-6 (13-11), 7-6 (8-6); Eric Stavnheim/Parth Shah (CN) d. Adam Muntean/Nick Stephan 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.

Thursday's Late Results

Girls Volleyball

TF South 25-25, Eisenhower 7-10

AT EISENHOWER

TF SOUTH – Abbey Grafenauer 7 aces, 13 assists.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

