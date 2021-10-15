Check out scores from area prep events from Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Boys Tennis
State Quarterfinals
AT CARMEL
Columbus North 3, Munster 2
SINGLES — Nathan Lin (CN) d. Jose Foster 6-0, 6-1; Hank Lin (CN) d. Ryan Muntean 6-1, 6-0; Michael Fesko (M) d. Anvay Atram 5-7, 7-5, retired.
DOUBLES — Charlie Morton/Daniel Sroka (M) d. Matthew Liu/Amrit Kar 7-6 (13-11), 7-6 (8-6); Eric Stavnheim/Parth Shah (CN) d. Adam Muntean/Nick Stephan 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Volleyball
TF South 25-25, Eisenhower 7-10
AT EISENHOWER
TF SOUTH – Abbey Grafenauer 7 aces, 13 assists.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.
