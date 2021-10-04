 Skip to main content
Check out scores from area prep events from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Monday's Results

Boys Golf

Illinois Class 2A

Brother Rice Sectional

AT SANCTUARY

T12. MARIAN CATHOLIC (349) – Casey Taylor 85, R.J. Kain 85, Paul Arquilla 86, Warner Ferry 93.

Girls Golf

Illinois Class A

Aurora Central Catholic Sectional

AT PHILLIPS

EveLynn Carlson (Marian Catholic) 100.

Boys Soccer

Reavis 5, TF United 2

AT REAVIS

TF UNITED – Diego Gonzalez 1 goal; one own goal; Jesus Puerta 9 saves.

RECORDS – TF United 5-6-1 (3-4-1 South Suburban Blue).

Chesterton Sectional

Hobart 2, Merrillville 0                   

Parker Glass 1 goal; Luke Weinman 1 assist; Liam Deel 1 goal; Carson Bell 1 assist; Ryan Pimentel 5 saves (injured 2nd half); Parker Glass 0 saves (finished game).

Illiana Christian Sectional

Illiana Christian 0, Kouts 0

(IC won on PKs, 7-6)

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Andrew Kloosterman 9 saves.

Lake Central Sectional

Lake Central 9, EC Central 0

LAKE CENTRAL – Knestrict 1 goal, 1 assist; McCabe 1 goal, 1 assist; Mauder 1 goal, 1 assist; Noldin 1 goal; Enyeart 2 goals; Adams 1 goal; Ivetic 1 goal; Doreski 1 goal; Bes 2 assists; Rusin 1 assist; Egnatz 1 assist; Charca 2 saves.

Girls Volleyball

Benet 25-25, Marian Catholic 20-17

AT BENET

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Sarah Johnson 8 kills, 22 passes, 4 digs; Eric Sledge 13 passes, 13 assists, 5 digs; Mila Popovic 20 passes, 8 digs, 3 aces.

RECORD – Benet 22-3 (5-0 ESCC), Marian 11-10 (2-3).

Marquette 25-25-25, Calumet 10-10-10

AT CALUMET

MARQUETTE – Sophie Reyna 6 kills.

CALUMET – Alexis Flores 3 kills, 1 ace.

RECORDS – Marquette 19-3.

Sunday's Late Scores

Boys Hockey

Bishop Noll Catholic Invitational

At The Kube Sports Complex, Hammond

POOL PLAY

Brother Rice 3, Mount Carmel 2

FINALS

Championship: Brother Rice 3, Bishop Noll 1

