Check out scores from area prep events from Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Monday's Results
Boys Golf
Illinois Class 2A
Brother Rice Sectional
AT SANCTUARY
T12. MARIAN CATHOLIC (349) – Casey Taylor 85, R.J. Kain 85, Paul Arquilla 86, Warner Ferry 93.
Girls Golf
Illinois Class A
Aurora Central Catholic Sectional
AT PHILLIPS
EveLynn Carlson (Marian Catholic) 100.
Boys Soccer
Reavis 5, TF United 2
AT REAVIS
TF UNITED – Diego Gonzalez 1 goal; one own goal; Jesus Puerta 9 saves.
RECORDS – TF United 5-6-1 (3-4-1 South Suburban Blue).
Chesterton Sectional
Hobart 2, Merrillville 0
HOBART —
Parker Glass 1 goal; Luke Weinman 1 assist; Liam Deel 1 goal; Carson Bell 1 assist; Ryan Pimentel 5 saves (injured 2nd half); Parker Glass 0 saves (finished game).
Illiana Christian Sectional
Illiana Christian 0, Kouts 0
(IC won on PKs, 7-6)
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Andrew Kloosterman 9 saves.
Lake Central Sectional
Lake Central 9, EC Central 0
LAKE CENTRAL – Knestrict 1 goal, 1 assist; McCabe 1 goal, 1 assist; Mauder 1 goal, 1 assist; Noldin 1 goal; Enyeart 2 goals; Adams 1 goal; Ivetic 1 goal; Doreski 1 goal; Bes 2 assists; Rusin 1 assist; Egnatz 1 assist; Charca 2 saves.
Girls Volleyball
Benet 25-25, Marian Catholic 20-17
AT BENET
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Sarah Johnson 8 kills, 22 passes, 4 digs; Eric Sledge 13 passes, 13 assists, 5 digs; Mila Popovic 20 passes, 8 digs, 3 aces.
RECORD – Benet 22-3 (5-0 ESCC), Marian 11-10 (2-3).
Marquette 25-25-25, Calumet 10-10-10
AT CALUMET
MARQUETTE – Sophie Reyna 6 kills.
CALUMET – Alexis Flores 3 kills, 1 ace.
RECORDS – Marquette 19-3.
Sunday's Late Scores
Boys Hockey
Bishop Noll Catholic Invitational
At The Kube Sports Complex, Hammond
POOL PLAY
Brother Rice 3, Mount Carmel 2
FINALS
Championship: Brother Rice 3, Bishop Noll 1
