Check out scores from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Boys Soccer
Stagg Regional
(Semifinal)
Stagg 4, TF United 0
TF UNITED – Jesus Puerta 8 saves.
RECORDS – TF United 7-8-1 (5-5-1 SSC Blue).
Girls Volleyball
Marian Catholic 25-25, Marian Central 12-21
AT MARIAN CENTRAL
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Sara Johnson 9 kills, 12 passes; Nyah Moustakas 5 blocks; Erica Sledge 3 aces, 17 assists; Mila Popovic 3 digs, 11 passes.
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 15-13 (3-4 ESCC).
SOPHOMORE – Marian Catholic 25-25, Marian Central 20-18.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.
