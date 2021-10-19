 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out scores from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
agate urgent

Check out scores from area prep events from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football

Merrillville's Payton Young tries to escape Valparaiso's Nolan Johnson's grasp on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Soccer

Stagg Regional

(Semifinal)

Stagg 4, TF United 0

TF UNITED – Jesus Puerta 8 saves.

RECORDS – TF United 7-8-1 (5-5-1 SSC Blue).

Girls Volleyball

Marian Catholic 25-25, Marian Central 12-21

AT MARIAN CENTRAL

MARIAN CATHOLIC – Sara Johnson 9 kills, 12 passes; Nyah Moustakas 5 blocks; Erica Sledge 3 aces, 17 assists; Mila Popovic 3 digs, 11 passes.

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 15-13 (3-4 ESCC).

SOPHOMORE – Marian Catholic 25-25, Marian Central 20-18.

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts