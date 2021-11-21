Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Football
Class 6A
Semistate
Nov. 19
Westfield 48, Merrillville 19
Class 5A
Semistate
Nov. 19
Zionsville 52, Michigan City 21
Class 2A
Semistate
Nov. 19
Andrean 17, Eastside 14
State Final
At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Nov. 27
Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11 a.m
Football recap: Region teams punch semistate tickets, have historic seasons end on snowy night
Friday night was packed with entertainment, including a double-overtime finish, program record, multi-TD performances and more as snow fell. Get caught up with The Times' complete coverage!
The Wolves (9-3) snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, won their seventh straight game and earned the right to host Zionsville (8-5) in next week's semistate.
Valparaiso and Michigan City clash for a Final Four berth.
“I really don’t focus on these records, which is crazy. It’s an honor, especially breaking my coach’s record. He’s a great guy.”
Merrillville entertains Penn for a Class 6A semistate berth.
“The work ethic and the striving to be excellent, it’s contagious. It doesn’t matter if it's boys sports or girls sports."
LaVille visits Andrean with a Class 2A semistate berth on the line.
"But this team is called the brotherhood for a reason — because we step up for each other and this was the best season."
Hanover Central and Mishawaka Marian vie for a final four berth.
“New Prairie is just one heck of a team. They punch you in the face and run down your throat just like we do. We expected it."
Get updated scores as teams put up points among five matchups involving teams from Northwest Indiana.