 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the fall sports playoff pairings
agate alert urgent

Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Football - Hobart vs Andrean

Andrean's Drayk Bowen looks for a way through the Hobart defense.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Indiana

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 29

G1: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

G2: Lafayette Jeff at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2

Oct. 29

G1: Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

G2: Penn at Elkhart, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, TBD

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 29

G1: Munster at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

G2: Morton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Oct. 22

G1: SB Adams at Goshen, 6 p.m.

G2: LaPorte at Concord, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

G3: Michigan City vs. Winner G1, TBD

G4: Mishawaka vs. Winner G2, TBD

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 22

G1: Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

G2: Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Oct. 29

G3: West Side vs. Winner G1, 7 p.m.

G4: EC Central vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

Oct. 22

G1: SB Riley at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

G2: SB St. Joseph at Logansport, 6 p.m.

G3: Plymouth at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

G4: Culver Academies at SB Clay, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, TBD

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, TBD

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 22

G1: Twin Lakes at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Calumet at Knox, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

G3: Benton Central vs. Winner G1, TBD

G4: River Forest vs. Winner G2, TBD

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 22

G1: North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

G2: Wheeler at Andrean, 7 p.m.

G3: Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

G4: Whiting at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

G6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner G4, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 22

G1: Caston at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

G2: South Newton at Culver Community, 7 p.m.

G3: Winamac at West Central, 6 p.m.

G4: Lake Station at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, TBD

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, TBD

Boys Soccer

Oct. 23

Class 3A

Kokomo Semistate

Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 23

Class A

South Bend St. Joseph Semistate

Tipton vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 23

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

M1: Penn vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.

M2: Crown Point vs. Munster, noon

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Kankakee Valley Regional

M1: Culver Academies vs. West Lafayette, 10 a.m.

M2: New Prairie vs. Hanover Central, noon

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Bremen Regional

M1: Fairfield vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.

M2: North Judson vs. South Central, noon

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.

Class A

Culver Community Regional

M1: Southwood vs. FW Blackhawk Christian, 9:30 a.m.

M2: Kouts vs. Triton, 11:30 p.m.

Championship: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2, 6 p.m.

Illinois

Boys Soccer

Class 2A

Providence Regional

Oct. 19

Marist 1, Morgan Park 0

Marian Catholic 6, Providence 2

Oct. 22

Championship: Marist vs. Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

Postseason recap: Region brings home hardware and 'fun' was at the center of it all

Here's a look back at the busy week of IHSAA postseason play.

Fall prep pairings
Agate
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Times Staff
  • Updated

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 22, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are Indiana football, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball pairings; and Illinois boys soccer pairings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts