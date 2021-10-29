 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the fall sports playoff pairings
agate alert urgent

Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Football - Hobart vs Andrean

Andrean's Drayk Bowen looks for a way through the Hobart defense.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Indiana

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 29

G1: Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

G2: Lafayette Jeff at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Sectional 2

Oct. 29

G1: Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

G2: Penn at Elkhart, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, TBD

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 29

G1: Hammond Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

G2: Morton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Oct. 22

SB Adams 35, Goshen 14

Concord 38, LaPorte 13

Oct. 29

G3: Michigan City at SB Adams, 6 p.m.

G4: Mishawaka at Concord, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 22

Lowell 41, Highland 7

Hobart 72, Griffith 10

Oct. 29

G3: West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

G4: EC Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

Oct. 22

Kankakee Valley 35, SB Riley 6

SB St. Joseph 15, Logansport 14

New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

Culver Academies 50, SB Clay 8

Oct. 29

G5: Kankakee Valley at SB St. Joseph, 6 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

G6: New Prairie at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, TBD

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 22

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Knox 37, Calumet 16

Oct. 29

G3: Benton Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., WIBN-FM (98.1), www.981wibn.com

G4: River Forest at Knox, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, TBD

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 22

Rensselaer 52, North Newton 8

Andrean 44, Wheeler 6

Boone Grove 44, Bishop Noll 7

Whiting 53, Bowman 0

Oct. 29

G5: Rensselaer vs. Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

G6: Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 22

South Central 40, Caston 6

Culver Community 68, South Newton 34

Winamac 48, West Central 14

North Judson d. Lake Station, by forfeit

Oct. 29

G5: South Central at Culver Community, 7 p.m.

G6: Winamac at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, TBD

Illinois Class 7A

First round

Oct. 29

TF South at Hoffman Estates, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 30

Class A State Championship

AT IUPUI

Andrean vs. Heritage Christian, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 30

Class 2A

Huntington North Semistate

Andrean vs. South Adams, noon

Class A

Frankfort Semistate

Kouts vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Illinois

Class 4A

TF South Regional

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship: Andrew 25-25, Lincoln-Way Central 21-16

Class 3A

Marian Catholic Regional

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship: Marian Catholic 25-25, Hinsdale South 11-11

Providence Regional

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship: Providence 25-25, Morris 21-20

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

Postseason recap: Region brings home hardware and 'fun' was at the center of it all

Here's a look back at the busy week of IHSAA postseason play.

Fall prep pairings
Agate
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Times Staff
  • Updated

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 29, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts