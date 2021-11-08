 Skip to main content
Check out the fall sports playoff pairings
Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Football - Hobart vs Andrean

Andrean's Drayk Bowen looks for a way through the Hobart defense.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Indiana

Football

Class 6A

Regional

Nov. 12

Penn at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Regional

Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Regional

Nov. 12

New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Regional

Nov. 12

Mishawaka Marian at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Regional

Nov. 12

LaVille at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class 2A

State Championship

Nov. 6

AT BALL STATE

Andrean 25-20-25-27-15, Western Boone 20-25-27-25-12

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

Postseason recap: Region brings home hardware and 'fun' was at the center of it all

Here's a look back at the busy week of IHSAA postseason play.

Fall prep pairings

  Times Staff
  • Updated

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

 

