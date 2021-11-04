Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Indiana
Football
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 29
Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13
Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6
Nov. 5
Championship: Merrillville at Lafayette Jeff, 6:30 p.m.
Sectional 2
Oct. 29
Chesterton 16, Portage 0
Penn 21, Elkhart 7
Nov. 5
Championship: Chesterton at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 29
Munster 23, Hammond Central 0
Valparaiso 30, Morton 0
Nov. 5
Championship: Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.
Sectional 10
Oct. 29
Michigan City 42, SB Adams 0
Mishawaka 35, Concord 7
Nov. 5
Championship: Michigan City at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 29
Lowell 51, West Side 14
Hobart 61, EC Central 0
Nov. 5
Championship: Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Sectional 18
Oct. 29
SB St. Joseph 21, Kankakee Valley 0
New Prairie 23, Culver Academies 7
Nov. 5
Championship: SB St. Joseph at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 29
Hanover Central 41, Benton Central 0
Knox 39, River Forest 14
Nov. 5
Championship: Hanover Central at Knox, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 29
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2
Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0
Nov. 5
Championship: Andrean at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 29
Culver Community 18, South Central 0
North Judson 40, Winamac 13
Nov. 5
Championship: Culver Community at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Class 2A
State Championship
Nov. 6
AT BALL STATE
Andrean vs. Western Boone, 12:30 p.m.
Illinois
Class 3A
Hinsdale South Sectional
Nov. 1
Joliet Catholic 26-27, Providence 24-25
Marian Catholic 25-13-25, Lemont 20-25-21
Nov. 3
Championship: Joliet Catholic 25-25, Marian Catholic 8-18
