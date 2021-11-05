 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the fall sports playoff pairings
agate alert urgent

Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Football - Hobart vs Andrean

Andrean's Drayk Bowen looks for a way through the Hobart defense.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Indiana

Football

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Oct. 29

Merrillville 29, Crown Point 13

Lafayette Jeff 54, Lake Central 6

Nov. 5

Championship: Merrillville at Lafayette Jeff, 6:30 p.m.

Sectional 2

Oct. 29

Chesterton 16, Portage 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 7

Nov. 5

Championship: Chesterton at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 29

Munster 23, Hammond Central 0

Valparaiso 30, Morton 0

Nov. 5

Championship: Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Oct. 29

Michigan City 42, SB Adams 0

Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

Nov. 5

Championship: Michigan City at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 29

Lowell 51, West Side 14

Hobart 61, EC Central 0

Nov. 5

Championship: Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Sectional 18

Oct. 29

SB St. Joseph 21, Kankakee Valley 0

New Prairie 23, Culver Academies 7

Nov. 5

Championship: SB St. Joseph at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 29

Hanover Central 41, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 14

Nov. 5

Championship: Hanover Central at Knox, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 29

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

Whiting 6, Boone Grove 0

Nov. 5

Championship: Andrean at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 29

Culver Community 18, South Central 0

North Judson 40, Winamac 13

Nov. 5

Championship: Culver Community at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class 2A

State Championship

Nov. 6

AT BALL STATE

Andrean vs. Western Boone, 12:30 p.m.

Football recap: Conference champions were decided, highlighted by Lowell beating Andrean

Friday night The Times dove inside Merrillville's DAC dominance, other DACtion, Lowell's upset of Andrean, GSSC division titles and more. Get caught up here!

Postseason recap: Region brings home hardware and 'fun' was at the center of it all

Here's a look back at the busy week of IHSAA postseason play.

Fall prep pairings
Agate
agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Times Staff
  • Updated

Here are football, boys tennis, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball pairings.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears and the copy cat league

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts