Check out the fall sports playoff pairings
agate alert urgent

Check out the fall sports playoff pairings

Merrillville hosts Penn for the Class 6A regional championship

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss presents the Class 6A Regional championship trophy to the team following a 39-7 win over Penn on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

Class 6A

Regional

Nov. 12

Merrillville 39, Penn 7

Semistate

Nov. 19

Merrillville at Westfield

Class 5A

Regional

Nov. 12

Michigan City 31, Valparaiso 28 (2 OT)

Semistate

Nov. 19

Zionsville at Michigan City

Class 4A

Regional

Nov. 12

New Prairie 28, Lowell 14

Class 3A

Regional

Nov. 12

Mishawaka Marian 33, Hanover Central 6

Class 2A

Regional

Nov. 12

Andrean 35, LaVille 8

Semistate

Nov. 19

Andrean at Eastside

Football recap: Region teams punch semistate tickets, have historic seasons end on snowy night

Friday night was packed with entertainment, including a double-overtime finish, program record, multi-TD performances and more as snow fell. Get caught up with The Times' complete coverage!

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 14, 2021

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys soccer team; and Indiana Coaches Association (ISCA) All-District, District 1 boys soccer teams and Academic All-State players.

