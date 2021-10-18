Check out the Illinois Week 9 football games

Illinois Week 9
Friday, Oct. 22
Hillcrest at TF South, 7 p.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
