Check out the Indiana Week 2 and Illinois Week 1 football games
alert urgent

Andrean meets Merrillville for the Battle of Broadway (copy)

Lavarion Logan scores a touchdown for Merrillville against Andrean on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Indiana Week 2/Illinois Week 1

Friday, Aug. 27

LaPorte at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com

Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Griffith at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (audio only)

Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/

River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

TF North at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7 p.m.

TF South at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Thornwood at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Bishop Noll, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.

