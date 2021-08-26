Check out the Indiana Week 2 and Illinois Week 1 football games

Indiana Week 2/Illinois Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 26
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Penn, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com
Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Lowell at Portage, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (audio only)
Morton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com/
River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
TF North at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7 p.m.
TF South at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Thornwood at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
West Side at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian (Ill.) at Bishop Noll, 7:30 p.m.
