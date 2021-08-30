Check out the Indiana Week 3 and Illinois Week 2 football games

Indiana Week 3/Illinois Week 2
Friday, Sept. 3
Morton at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Hope Academy at TF North, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Lane Tech at TF South, 7 p.m.
Lowell at New Prairie, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Marian Catholic vs. Leo at St. Rita, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
North Judson at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
SB Washington at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 7 p.m.
Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.