Check out the Indiana Week 3 and Illinois Week 2 football games

Indiana Week 3/Illinois Week 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Hammond Central at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Hope Academy at TF North, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Lane Tech at TF South, 7 p.m.

Lowell at New Prairie, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Marian Catholic vs. Leo at St. Rita, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

North Judson at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

SB Washington at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Phalen Academy vs. Bowman, 1 p.m.

Andrean at Grand Rapids Catholic (Mich.), 7 p.m.

