Check out the Indiana Week 4 and Illinois Week 3 football games
Check out the Indiana Week 4 and Illinois Week 3 football games

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Indiana Week 4/Illinois Week 3

Friday, Sept. 10

Culver Academies at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Bremen at TF South, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Griffith at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 7 p.m.

Bloom at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

