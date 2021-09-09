Check out the Indiana Week 4 and Illinois Week 3 football games

Indiana Week 4/Illinois Week 3
Friday, Sept. 10
Culver Academies at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Bremen at TF South, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Griffith at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Morton at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 7 p.m.
Bloom at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
