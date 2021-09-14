 Skip to main content
Check out the Indiana Week 5 and Illinois Week 4 football games
alert urgent

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Indiana Week 5/Illinois Week 4

Friday, Sept. 17

West Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian vs. Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Osceola Grace at South Central, 7 p.m.

TF North at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

