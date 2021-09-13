Check out the Indiana Week 5 and Illinois Week 4 football games

Indiana Week 5/Illinois Week 4
Friday, Sept. 17
West Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian vs. Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at South Central, 7 p.m.
TF North at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Mullaney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Aaron Ferguson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jim Hunsley
Sports Copy Editor
Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mike Clark
Illinois News and Sports Reporter/Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.