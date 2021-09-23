Check out the Indiana Week 6 and Illinois Week 5 football games

Friday, Sept. 24
Morton at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Indpls. Emmerich Manual at Bowman (West Side), 1 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 1 p.m.
