Check out the Indiana Week 6 and Illinois Week 5 football games
Check out the Indiana Week 6 and Illinois Week 5 football games

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Friday, Sept. 24

Morton at Indpls. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports

Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), live video on Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com, Crownpointsports.com, Facebook.com/Crownpointsports & Facebook.com/Regionsports

Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:30 p.m.

.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Indpls. Emmerich Manual at Bowman (West Side), 1 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 1 p.m.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Award in 1997.

