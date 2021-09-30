Check out the Indiana Week 7 and Illinois Week 6 football games

Friday, Oct. 1
North Newton at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Hillcrest at TF North, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Saint Viator, 7 p.m.'
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.
SB Clay at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Hammond Central at Morton, 1:30 p.m.
