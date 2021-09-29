 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the Indiana Week 7 and Illinois Week 6 football games
alert urgent

Check out the Indiana Week 7 and Illinois Week 6 football games

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Friday, Oct. 1

North Newton at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Hillcrest at TF North, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.,  rrsn.com (video)

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Saint Viator, 7 p.m.'

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Munster at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.

SB Clay at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Hammond Central at Morton, 1:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 29, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts