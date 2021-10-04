 Skip to main content
Check out the Indiana Week 8 and Illinois Week 7 football games
agate alert urgent

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 7

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

North Newton at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m., rrsn.com

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

TF South at TF North, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.

Bowman at SB Washington, 7 p.m.

