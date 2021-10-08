Check out the Indiana Week 8 and Illinois Week 7 football games

Week 8
Friday, Oct. 8
North Newton at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com, Crownpointsports.com, Facebook.com/CrownPointSports & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com/
Lake Station at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m., rrsn.com
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
TF South at TF North, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/Regionsports (live video)
Whiting at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
South Central vs. Clarksville at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.
Bowman at SB Washington, 7 p.m.