Check out the Indiana Week 9 and Illinois Week 8 football games
agate alert urgent

Check out the Indiana Week 9 and Illinois Week 8 football games

Jaden Hart, Michigan City

Michigan City's Jaden Hart breaks a tackle by Chesterton's Tyler Peterson Friday night at Ames Field in Michigan City.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Indiana Week 9/Illinois Week 8

Friday, Oct. 15

Tri-County at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Bowman at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Indpls. Attucks at West Side, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

South Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 7 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Brother Rice at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Lake Station at Fremont, noon

