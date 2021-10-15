Check out the Indiana Week 9 and Illinois Week 8 football games

Indiana Week 9/Illinois Week 8
Friday, Oct. 15
Tri-County at North Newton, 6:30 p.m., WLQI (97.7FM), www.wlqi977.com
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Bowman at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Indpls. Attucks at West Side, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
South Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Brother Rice at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Lake Station at Fremont, noon
