Check out the postseason matchups for local prep football teams (copy)

Check out the postseason matchups for local prep football teams

Merrillville vs Valparaiso football (copy)

Merrillville's Payton Young picks up some yards at Valparaiso earlier this month.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Here are the local pairings for the IHSAA football sectionals. Times TBA.

Class 6A 

Sectional 1

Oct. 29

Game 1: Crown Point at Merrillville

Game 2: Lafayette Jefferson at Lake Central

Nov. 5

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)

Sectional 2

Oct. 29

Game 1: Portage at Chesterton

Game 2: Penn at Elkhart

Nov. 5

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Oct. 29

Game 1: Munster vs. Hammond Central (host), site TBA

Game 2: Morton at Valparaiso

Nov. 5

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)

Sectional 10

Oct. 22

Game 1: South Bend Adams at Goahen

Game 2: LaPorte at Concord

Oct. 29

Game 3: Michigan City at Winner Game 1

Game 4: Mishawaka at Winner Game 2

Nov. 5

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Oct. 22

Game 1: Lowell at Highland

Game 2: Griffith at Hobart

Oct. 29

Game 3: West Side at Winner Game 1

Game 4: EC Central at Winner Game 2

Nov. 5

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)

Sectional 18

Oct. 22

Game 1: South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph at Logansport

Game 3: Plymouth at New Prairie

Game 4: Culver Academies at South Bend Clay

Oct. 29

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Nov. 5

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Oct. 22

Game 1: Twin Lakes at Hanover Central

Game 2: Calumet at Knox

Oct. 29

Game 3: Benton Central at Winner Game 1

Game 4: River Forest at Winner Game 2

Nov. 5

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Oct. 22

Game 1: North Newton at Rensselaer

Game 2: Wheeler at Andrean

Game 3: Bishop Noll at Boone Grove

Game 4: Whiting vs. Bowman (host), site TBA

Oct. 29

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Nov. 5

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)

Class A

Sectional 41

Oct. 22

Game 1: Caston at South Central

Game 2: South Newton at Culver Community

Game 3: Winamac at West Central

Game 4: Lake Station at North Judson

Oct. 29

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Nov. 5

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)

