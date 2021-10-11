Check out the postseason matchups for local prep football teams

Here are the local pairings for the IHSAA football sectionals. Times TBA.
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Oct. 29
Game 1: Crown Point at Merrillville
Game 2: Lafayette Jefferson at Lake Central
Nov. 5
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)
Sectional 2
Oct. 29
Game 1: Portage at Chesterton
Game 2: Penn at Elkhart
Nov. 5
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Oct. 29
Game 1: Munster vs. Hammond Central (host), site TBA
Game 2: Morton at Valparaiso
Nov. 5
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (championship)
Sectional 10
Oct. 22
Game 1: South Bend Adams at Goahen
Game 2: LaPorte at Concord
Oct. 29
Game 3: Michigan City at Winner Game 1
Game 4: Mishawaka at Winner Game 2
Nov. 5
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Oct. 22
Game 1: Lowell at Highland
Game 2: Griffith at Hobart
Oct. 29
Game 3: West Side at Winner Game 1
Game 4: EC Central at Winner Game 2
Nov. 5
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)
Sectional 18
Oct. 22
Game 1: South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph at Logansport
Game 3: Plymouth at New Prairie
Game 4: Culver Academies at South Bend Clay
Oct. 29
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Nov. 5
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Oct. 22
Game 1: Twin Lakes at Hanover Central
Game 2: Calumet at Knox
Oct. 29
Game 3: Benton Central at Winner Game 1
Game 4: River Forest at Winner Game 2
Nov. 5
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (championship)
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Oct. 22
Game 1: North Newton at Rensselaer
Game 2: Wheeler at Andrean
Game 3: Bishop Noll at Boone Grove
Game 4: Whiting vs. Bowman (host), site TBA
Oct. 29
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Nov. 5
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)
Class A
Sectional 41
Oct. 22
Game 1: Caston at South Central
Game 2: South Newton at Culver Community
Game 3: Winamac at West Central
Game 4: Lake Station at North Judson
Oct. 29
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Nov. 5
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (championship)
