agate alert urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders heading into the postseason

RUSHING

Player;Att.;Yds.;TD

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;205;1,798;26

Riley Bank, Lowell;208;1,441;17

Trey Gibson, Hobart;170;1,169;16

Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic;120;1,169;15

Xavier Williams, Lake Central;185;1,158;10

Justin Marshall, Merrillville;146;1,091;15

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;107;1,078;25

Caden Brann, Wheeler;203;1,043;14

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;125;1,010;10

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;157;953;23

Ayden Silver, River Forest;72;865;14

Daniel Asgedom, Munster;169;828;8

Marco Castro, Kankakee Valley;165;809;11

Anthony Ponce, Calumet;144;766;10

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;116;738;13

Justin Clark, Valparaiso;125;721;5

Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;86;693;13

AJ Prieboy, Munster;117;685;9

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;53;669;8

Garrett Lewis, Chesterton;112;667;6

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;94;630;5

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;99;617;5

Owen Thiele, Lowell;139;611;4

Andrew Colovos, North Newton;143;600;5

Saul Montes, River Forest;58;598;5

Jordan Bradley, Calumet;51;537;5

Dashawn Woods, Hammond Central;45;526;4

Terrell Craft, Portage;111;485;7

Thomas Burda, Valparaiso;109;479;7

Travis Davis II, Valparaiso;70;461;9

Christian Streeter, TF South;77;448;4

Derrick Santiago, Bowman;43;433;7

Omarion Youghbor, West Side;53;433;9

Colton Wilkie, Portage;64;426;3

Dontell Harris Jr., Morton;66;411;2

Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;61;407;4

Jason Lawrence, Highland;63;376;5

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;66;363;2

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;82;352;6

Tommy Guadagno, Crown Point;67;345;3

Michael Brown, Lake Station;63;315;4

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;38;306;4

Nick Davenport, Whiting;60;305;6

Keenan Miller, Portage;63;297;2

Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;44;288;3

Caleb Johnson, North Newton;81;287;0

Cole Keyser, Boone Grove;72;282;2

Seneca Smith, TF South;70;272;3

Trey Stephens, Merrillville;65;261;4

Carter Crowe, Griffith;55;258;0

Alonte Alexander, West Side;26;244;5

Leonardo Luviano, Highland;48;228;2

Jalen Branham, Bowman;32;227;2

Andrew Marcum, Calumet;31;215;4

Gary Quillin, Griffith;73;206;7

Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;35;198;2

Nathan Donah, LaPorte;78;185;0

Blake Vanek, Highland;69;184;2

Kamari Tyler, Griffith;49;183;0

Conner Scotella, North Newton;45;183;2

Julius Torres, Whiting;40;181;1

Chase Kwiatkowski, Lake Central;32;180;1

Nathan Martinez, Calumet Christian;49;178;0

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;28;167;7

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;46;167;2

Boedy Burandt, Crown Point;11;163;2

Trent Lococo, Calumet;13;161;1

Davion Mitchell, Bowman;30;152;1

Aaron Hogan, South Central;36;149;0

Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;11;145;2

Jerry Thurman, Marian Catholic;38;144;1

Ian Wilson, Valparaiso;30;144;2

Giuseppe Moore, West Side;27;144;1

Kai Jones, LaPorte;34;142;0

Josh Hubbard, Highland;30;140;0

Stevie Salman, Highland;16;139;0

Prince Amir, Bowman;18;136;2

Brady McCormack, Chesterton;42;136;7

PASSING

Player;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

Andrew Marcum, Calumet;85;144;1,721;23

Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;143;256;1,687;19

Jaylen Thomas, Merrillville;97;171;1,663;11

Billy Henry, Andrean;140;194;1,469;18

Kolton Foutz, Calumet Christian;100;197;1,453;16

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;107;180;1,321;10

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;67;115;1,224;11

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;84;141;1,166;8

Sebastian Boswell, Chesterton;84;164;1,149;11

Nick Davenport, Whiting;68;123;1,035;4

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;74;152;823;5

Derrick Santiago, Bowman;27;92;755;6

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;46;73;721;13

Blake Vanek, Highland;50;90;689;4

Justin Clark, Valparaiso;44;102;629;2

Gary Quillin, Griffith;24;63;592;5

Brandon Burney, Hammond Central;30;69;589;7

Tony Bartolomeo Jr., Hanover Central;38;57;570;7

Ayden Silver, River Forest;39;58;535;3

Caleb Klimczak, Wheeler;44;117;533;2

Rhett Fox, North Newton;37;93;460;4

Kodie Young, Portage;38;91;457;2

Giuseppe Moore, West Side;23;36;457;2

Riley Bank, Lowell;38;85;414;0

Diego Arroyo, Kankakee Valley;33;67;411;7

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;19;32;406;5

Dylan Salisbury, LaPorte;31;74;388;0

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;23;50;379;6

Christian Streeter, TF South;18;29;376;5

Chase Kwiatkowski, Lake Central;29;63;368;3

Dion Hayes, TF South;15;34;335;2

Maximus Smith, Highland;31;59;333;3

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;17;38;311;0

Carter Magerski, Marian Catholic;16;47;294;5

Keegan Kuehl, Wheeler;8;15;232;2

Zack Hanchar, South Central;27;52;199;1

Ian Wilson, Valparaiso;14;33;166;0

Colton Wilkie, Portage;13;33;162;0

Noah Lewis, Bishop Noll;8;25;156;0

Brady McCormack, Chesterton;17;28;156;1

RECEIVING

Player;Rec.;Yds;TD

TJ Caldwell, Calumet;37;1,001;14

Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;56;827;10

Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;38;698;9

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;31;662;10

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;33;658;6

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;47;606;4

John Peters, Merrillville;27;467;4

Landen Delich, Crown Point;20;457;3

Justin Marshall, Merrillville;26;451;2

Isaiah Kish, Calumet Christian;36;446;3

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;17;382;4

Javon Lawrence, Calumet;23;371;7

Ollie Kring, LaPorte;32;350;3

Brian Nichols, Bowman;11;348;4

Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;23;344;3

Cody Johnston, Hobart;28;340;2

Stevie Salman, Highland;32;338;1

Tyler Peterson, Chesterton;25;307;2

Lamarr Richardson, Lake Central;11;302;1

Josh Oglesby, Boone Grove;19;299;5

Jaelen Williams, Hobart;13;290;4

Dylan Salisbury, LaPorte;20;280;2

Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;28;275;3

Garrett Lewis, Chesterton;16;270;5

Caiden Verrett, Hanover Central;17;268;6

Trey Gibson, Hobart;18;267;3

Travis Randolph, Lake Station;15;263;1

Hunter Noonan, Boone Grove;21;262;4

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;9;259;3

Brandon Woods, TF South;11;258;2

DaShawn Woods, Hammond Central;13;257;5

Kaleb Short, River Forest;17;250;2

Jason Noojin, Whiting;13;248;2

Trevion Williamson, West Side;11;247;1

Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;17;244;4

Raymond Santiago, Crown Point;16;237;2

Adrian Houston, Bowman;7;234;1

Oshawn Kelly, Merrillville;9;233;1

Jacob Jones, Andrean;24;227;2

Drew Flores, LaPorte;16;225;0

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;9;216;3

Trevor Gibbs, Crown Point;7;207;2

Amarion Chandler-Terrell, Calumet;15;206;2

Ivan Wheeling, Chesterton;20;200;0

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;14;200;1

Leonardo Luviano, Highland;7;195;1

Bryce Compton, Wheeler;9;195;0

Connor Stafford, Hobart;20;193;1

Rocco Micciche, Valparaiso;11;191;1

Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;21;191;0

Micah Jones, Andrean;20;190;1

Scotty Bradney, Valparaiso;11;188;1

Cale Ehlinger, North Newton;14;186;4

Colton Wilkie, Portage;12;181;1

Elijah Anderson, Lowell;11;178;0

LeBron Hill, Hammond Central;7;175;2

Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;10;174;4

Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;11;172;2

Anthony Listenbee, TF South;7;169;2

Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;8;167;1

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;9;161;4

Julian Stokes, Valparaiso;8;160;0

Angel Ramirez, Andrean;16;158;1

Deshawn Hampton, TF South;6;156;2

Corey Noonan, Boone Grove;12;153;3

Jeremiah Patterson, Bowman;6;153;1

Caden Brann, Wheeler;5;149;2

Carter Crowe, Griffith;6;147;1

Jason Lawrence, Highland;11;132;0

Jeremiah Roberts, Merrillville;6;132;0

SCORING

Player;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;27;10;0;0;182

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;26;1;0;0;158

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;24;1;0;0;146

Trey Gibson, Hobart;19;0;0;0;114

Justin Marshall, Merrillville;17;0;2;0;104

Riley Bank, Lowell;17;0;0;0;102

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;16;1;0;0;98

Caden Brann, Wheeler;16;0;0;0;96

TJ Caldwell, Calumet;15;2;0;0;94

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;15;0;0;0;90

Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic;15;0;0;0;90

Ayden Silver, River Forest;14;0;0;0;84

Xavier Williams, Lake Central;12;4;0;0;80

Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;13;0;0;0;78

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;13;0;0;0;78

Marco Castro, Kankakee Valley;11;1;0;0;68

Garrett Lewis, Chesterton;11;0;0;0;66

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;10;2;0;0;64

Anthony Ponce, Calumet;10;1;0;0;62

Omarion Youghbor, West Side;9;4;0;0;62

Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;10;0;0;0;60

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;10;0;0;0;60

Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;52;2;58

Travis Davis, Valparaiso;9;1;0;0;56

Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;9;0;0;0;54

Dashawn Woods, Hammond Central;9;0;0;0;54

AJ Prieboy, Munster;9;0;0;0;54

Cody Fischl, Crown Point;0;0;45;2;51

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;8;1;0;0;50

Derrick Santiago, Bowman;7;3;0;0;48

Daniel Asgedom, Munster;8;0;0;0;48

Terrell Craft, Portage;8;0;0;0;48

Gary Quillin, Griffith;7;0;0;0;42

Javon Lawrence, Calumet;7;0;0;0;42

Brady McCormack, Chesterton;7;0;0;0;42

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;7;0;0;0;42

Caiden Verrett, Hanover Central;7;0;0;0;42

Thomas Burda, Valparaiso;7;0;0;0;42

Alonte Alexander, West Side;6;3;0;0;42

Adrian Zendejas, Hammond Central;0;0;32;3;41

Michael Brown, Lake Station;6;1;0;0;38

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;6;1;0;0;38

Jovanni Martinez, Merrillville;0;0;28;3;37

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;6;0;0;0;36

Andrew Colovos, North Newton;5;3;0;0;36

Nick Davenport, Whiting;6;0;0;0;36

Ryan Pimentel, Hobart;0;0;23;4;35

Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;5;2;0;0;34

Caden Britton, Lowell;0;8;15;1;34

PJ Cusick, Andrean;0;0;27;2;33

Corey Noonan, Boone Grove;5;1;0;0;32

Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;5;1;0;0;32

Brian Nichols, Bowman;5;1;0;0;32

Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;5;1;0;0;32

Christian Streeter, TF South;5;1;0;0;32

Justin Clark, Valparaiso;5;1;0;0;32

Josh Oglesby, Boone Grove;5;0;0;0;30

Jordan Bradley, Calumet;5;0;0;0;30

Jason Lawrence, Highland;5;0;0;0;30

Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;5;0;0;0;30

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;5;0;0;0;30

Saul Montes, River Forest;5;0;0;0;30

Amarion Chandler-Terrell, Calumet;4;2;0;0;28

Andrew Marcum, Calumet;4;1;0;0;26

Evan Misch, Kankakee Valley;0;0;20;2;26

Cale Ehlinger, North Newton;4;1;0;0;26

TACKLES

Player;TKL

Alex Ponce, Calumet;131

Brennan Balka, LaPorte;116

David Flores, Calumet;115

Nick Johnsen, Highland;113

Danny Goveia, Chesterton;107

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;97

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;94

Lucas Moseley, Calumet Christian;92

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;87

Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;82

Rahkeem McLin, Merrillville;82

Caleb Johnson, North Newton;82

Meech Maynard, Calumet;80

Hayden DeMarco, Chesterton;80

Joe Jendreas, Whiting;80

Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;78

Devin Sain, Chesterton;77

Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;77

Jeffrey Lucas, Lake Central;74

Kyle Freel, LaPorte;73

Alec Castillo, Munster;73

Kameron Bixeman, Highland;72

Bradley Gibson, Hobart;72

Javelle Broome, LaPorte;72

Noah Miller, Hobart;71

Kenyon Peoples, TF South;70

LeBarron Burton, West Side;69

Andrew Colovos, North Newton;68

Antonio Barnes, Andrean;66

Nick Arcella, Lake Central;65

Zach Coursel, Chesterton;64

Brendan Budeselich, Munster;64

Hunter Juris, Hobart;63

Jeffrey Cronin, Lake Central;63

Kaiden Jensen, Marian Catholic;63

Charlie Koeppen, Andrean;62

Jamari Jefferson, West Side;61

Pierce Brann, Wheeler;61

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;60

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;60

Evan Back, LaPorte;59

Will Clark, Crown Point;58

Adam Korba, Portage;58

Giovani Bailey-Hannah, Hammond Central;57

Collin Foy, Hanover Central;57

Ryder Fernandez, Lake Central;57

Aidan Barney, Portage;57

Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;57

Jacob Sandlin, Kankakee Valley;56

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;56

Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;56

Julius Torres, Whiting;56

Connor Katsafaros, Chesterton;54

Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;54

Peter Crossin, Valparaiso;54

Jordan Bradley, Calumet;53

Connor Roach, Kankakee Valley;52

AJ Mrozinske, LaPorte;52

Colin Howell, Wheeler;52

Adrian Houston, Bowman;51

Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;51

Gavin Miller, Hobart;51

Willie Leary III, Bowman;50

Rhett Fox, North Newton;50

Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;49

Sammy Ampeliotis, Valparaiso;49

Alex Rodriguez, Valparaiso;49

Roshaun McGee, Merrillville;48

Fredrick Retic, Merrillville;48

Cooper Watts, Munster;48

Karrel Harvest, TF South;48

Javon Tolbert, West Side;48

James Finley, Andrean;47

Prince Amir, Bowman;47

Nathan Queer, Hobart;47

Andres Cedano, Lake Central;47

Cale Ehlinger, North Newton;47

Cortez Jones, TF South;47

Caiden O’Neil, Marian Catholic;46

Chris Gonzalez, Boone Grove;45

Jonah Kyle, Valparaiso;45

Xavier Haralovich, Wheeler;45

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;44

Roosevelt Griffin, Marian Catholic;44

Joaquin Mendez, Marian Catholic;44

Mirko Dezelich, Kankakee Valley;43

William Shearer, Hobart;43

Keegan Anderson, LaPorte;43

Ruize Joseph Garcia, Marian Catholic;43

Trey Stephens, Merrillville;43

Hunter Anthony, Boone Grove;42

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;42

Nathan Martinez, Calumet Christian;42

Lucas Del Rio, LaPorte;42

Jacob Jones, Andrean;41

Owen Edlen, Chesterton;41

Colton Strezo, Griffith;41

Dylan Bowen, Hanover Central;41

Colton Charo, Hobart;41

Maddox Griffey, Kankakee Valley;41

Max Welty, Lake Central;41

Christopher Skinner, Lowell;41

Sabastian Schoon, North Newton;41

Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;40

Isaiah Sanchez, Lowell;40

SACKS

Player;SK

Jamari Jefferson, West Side;12.5

Nazir Wilson, Calumet;7.5

Nathan Robinson, Lake Station;7

Javon Tolbert, West Side;7

Joe Jendreas, Whiting;7

Nick Ratkovich, Boone Grove;6

Caiden O’Neil, Marian Catholic;6

David Flores, Calumet;5.5

Gavin Miller, Hobart;5

Terrelle Elmore, Merrillville;5

Julius Torres, Whiting;5

Hunter Anthony, Boone Grove;4

Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;4

Derrick Santiago, Bowman;4

Nathan Martinez, Calumet Christian;4

Kameron Bixeman, Highland;4

Bradley Gibson, Hobart;4

Joaquin Mendez, Marian Catholic;4

Payton Young, Merrillville;4

Pierce Brann, Wheeler;4

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;3

Luke Donsbach, Andrean;3

Alfonso Salinas, Andrean;3

Abdelqader Alzeer, Boone Grove;3

Dohnavin Oglesby, Boone Grove;3

Elijah Flournoy, Calumet;3

Devin Sain, Chesterton;3

Giovani Bailey-Hannah, Hammond Central;3

Jamal Morris, Hammond Central;3

Collin Foy, Hanover Central;3

Lane Zander, Kankakee Valley;3

Logan Peters, Wheeler;3

Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;3

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;2.5

Adonis Rodgers, Merrillville;2.5

Armon Barnes, West Side;2.5

Lebarron Burton, West Side;2.5

INTERCEPTIONS

Player;INT

Christian Fuentes, Calumet Christian;7

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;6

Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;6

James Finley, Andrean;5

Jaelan Whitt, Bowman;5

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;5

Adrian Houston, Bowman;4

Evan Ponce de Leon, Munster;4

Bryce Compton, Wheeler;4

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;3

Quentin Falls, Calumet;3

Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;3

Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;3

Noah Smith, Lowell;3

Cooper Watts, Munster;3

Tyres Morris, Valparaiso;3

Tyler VerSchure, Valparaiso;3

Nolan Toth, Whiting;3

Antonio Barnes, Andrean;2

Hunter Noonan, Boone Grove;2

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;2

Brian Nichols, Bowman;2

Trent Lococo, Calumet;2

Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;2

Larry Ellison, Crown Point;2

Jaylynn Kelley, Crown Point;2

Carter Crowe, Griffith;2

Jaden Howard, Hanover Central;2

Avion Wilson, Highland;2

Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;2

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;2

Evan Back, LaPorte;2

Robbie Rompa, LaPorte;2

Marcellus Clifton, Marian Catholic;2

Kelby Key, Marian Catholic;2

Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;2

Fredrick Retic, Merrillville;2

Aidan Barney, Portage;2

Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;2

Kevin Hiigli, South Central;2

Sammy Ampeliotis, Valparaiso;2

Ty Veen, Valparaiso;2

Trevion Williamson, West Side;2

Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;2

Kamron Patterson, Whiting;2

Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches may submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net

