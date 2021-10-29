Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 10

RUSHING
Player;Att.;Yds.;TD
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;190;1,585;22
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;171;1,479;28
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;148;1,460;17
Trey Gibson, Hobart;187;1,394;27
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;182;1,373;23
Ernest Temple, TF South;157;1,214;14
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;200;1,134;11
Tony Guevara, South Central;162;1,128;16
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;218;1,047;7
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;154;1,019;8
Caden Brann, Wheeler;122;961;14
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;135;901;20
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;165;867;8
Riley Bank, Lowell;130;815;10
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;120;707;5
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;77;694;8
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;66;669;10
Mario Price, Calumet;55;662;6
Blake Siurek, Munster;199;662;8
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;76;649;13
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;97;639;12
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;122;617;8
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;85;598;7
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;130;559;9
Nick Steele, Highland;103;556;9
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;134;542;10
Terrell Craft, Portage;132;529;4
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;73;486;8
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;82;483;9
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;62;450;10
Leonardo Luviano, Highland;58;438;3
Devan Howard, Portage;45;433;4
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;31;408;3
AJ Prieboy, Munster;131;405;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;45;383;2
Aaron Hogan, South Central;29;380;6
Deon Hurn, River Forest;32;365;2
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;57;356;3
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;44;343;5
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;92;335;3
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;69;305;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;50;296;5
Logan Parks, Kankakee Valley;62;293;2
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;54;291;2
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;35;272;5
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;26;266;2
Garret Lewis, Chesterton;68;263;2
Julius Torres, Whiting;58;253;1
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;91;246;2
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;54;244;5
Ahkeem Harrington, Hammond Central;61;243;2
Donald Robinson, West Side;22;243;3
Nick Davenport, Whiting;98;243;7
Drew Barsich, Highland;41;240;6
Benard Taylor, Calumet;35;235;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;21;228;4
Cole Keyser, Boone Grove;55;222;2
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;48;218;3
Billy Jones, Andrean;42;215;4
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;33;212;4
Caiden Verrett, Hanover Central;36;209;1
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;28;203;6
Cameron Huggins, West Side;30;197;4
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;47;196;2
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;33;189;1
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;33;181;0
Trey Stephens, Andrean;12;180;1
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;34;178;5
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;17;170;1
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;15;163;1
Jason Lawrence, Highland;26;161;2
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;14;161;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;61;160;2
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;79;157;7
Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;15;152;1
PASSING
Player;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;179;261;2,332;23
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;98;144;1,957;22
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;106;160;1,675;16
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;103;205;1,662;21
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;85;137;1,608;21
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;113;212;1,505;17
Nick Steele, Highland;88;150;1,325;10
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;77;168;1.267;14
Nick Davenport, Whiting;138;222;1,266;8
Jacob Urdiales, TF South;79;133;1,037;17
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;69;135;978;8
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;68;127;929;8
Quentin Falls, Calumet;30;85;843;11
Preston Morris, Wheeler;71;155;801;9
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;50;127;779;9
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;51;89;773;7
Colin Phelps, Griffith;31;71;697;7
Josh Bloom, Portage;44;103;650;6
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;61;122;629;4
Riley Bank, Lowell;47;92;578;5
Tyler Bush, Michigan City;31;56;535;4
Zack Hanchar, South Central;29;91;493;7
Mark Rowland, Boone Grove;38;98;442;3
Derek Santiago, Bowman;32;92;439;3
Dontae Pope, West Side;24;74;434;8
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;17;38;426;5
Joey Ondo, River Forest;20;34;414;5
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;32;82;382;2
Lamontae Nimox, Morton;24;49;375;4
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;39;94;349;3
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3
Jaylen Thomas, Merrillville;6;13;230;2
RECEIVING
Player;Rec.;Yds;TD
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;37;989;15
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;49;868;12
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;29;803;14
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;40;732;8
Patrick Clacks, Andrean;42;668;4
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;34;620;6
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;42;611;8
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;19;578;7
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;49;495;5
Steve Salman, Highland;30;486;4
Bryce Thoma, Chesterton;26;476;5
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;37;464;7
Miki Djanovich, Hobart;31;420;2
Treylen Simmons, Michigan City;21;412;1
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;32;407;4
Luke Abbott, Hobart;22;385;7
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;21;385;8
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;20;362;2
Tony Bartolomeo, Hanover Central;25;356;2
Trey Gibson, Hobart;23;350;3
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;17;350;7
Tommy Eggers, Whiting;26;341;4
Delich Landen, Crown Point;23;337;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;334;5
Ricky Hall, Valparaiso;14;333;3
Eli Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;21;321;4
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;18;316;5
Zion Horn, Marian Catholic;14;308;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;16;305;5
Colton Wilkie, Portage;16;305;3
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;19;302;3
Braydon Jones, Highland;22;289;3
Kaleb Isom, Marian Catholic;15;288;3
Payton Jordan, West Side;12;288;6
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;12;275;2
Demitrius Jones, Hammond Central;17;274;1
Aerik Tanis, Highland;8;273;3
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;23;269;1
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;20;267;2
Jed Huffman, Whiting;29;258;1
Charles Miles, TF South;9;257;3
Roman Hernandez, Morton;14;255;3
Willie Roberts, TF South;20;253;5
Ace Henry, Lake Central;19;236;3
Jeremiah Allard, Whiting;22;235;1
Juan Herrera, Hanover Central;16;223;3
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;22;223;1
Ethan Pryor, TF South;25;215;4
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;14;210;2
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;14;197;0
Deon Hurn, River Forest;10;191;2
Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;18;190;2
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;13;184;2
Anthony Williams, Hobart;9;178;1
Devan Howard, Portage;16;174;1
Cory Davis, Wheeler;19;169;0
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;8;165;1
Boedy Burandt, Crown Point;12;164;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;6;161;1
Ernest Temple, TF South;8;161;2
Brandon Woods, TF South;8;160;2
Randy Lach, Crown Point;10;158;1
SCORING
Player;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;31;3;0;0;192
Trey Gibson, Hobart;30;0;0;0;180
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;24;0;0;0;144
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;23;0;0;0;138
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;18;10;0;0;128
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;20;1;0;0;122
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;19;0;0;0;114
Tony Guevara, South Central;18;0;0;0;108
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;17;2;0;0;106
Ernest Temple, TF South;16;1;0;0;98
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;15;0;0;0;90
Caden Brann, Wheeler;14;0;0;0;84
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;13;1;0;0;80
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;13;1;0;0;80
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;12;0;0;0;72
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;11;0;0;0;66
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;11;0;0;0;66
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;11;0;0;0;66
Riley Bank, Lowell;10;1;0;0;62
Randall Nauden, Marian Catholic;10;0;0;0;60
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;10;0;0;0;60
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;2;0;47;0;59
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;9;2;0;0;58
Mario Price, Calumet;8;4;0;0;56
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8;4;0;0;56
Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;50;2;56
Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;40;5;55
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;8;3;0;0;54
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;7;4;1;0;51
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;8;1;0;0;50
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;7;4;0;0;50
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48
Nick Steele, Highland;8;0;0;0;48
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;8;0;0;0;48
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;8;0;0;0;48
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;8;0;0;0;48
Jaden Hart, Michigan City;8;0;0;0;48
Blake Siurek, Munster;8;0;0;0;48
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;8;0;0;0;48
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;6;0;0;0;48
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;7;2;0;0;46
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;7;2;0;0;46
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;7;0;0;0;42
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;7;0;0;0;42
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;7;0;0;0;42
Payton Jordan, West Side;7;0;0;0;42
Nick Davenport, Whiting;7;0;0;0;42
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;6;2;0;0;40
Anthony Johnson, Valparaiso;0;0;34;2;40
TACKLES
David Flores, Calumet;111
Alex Ponce, Calumet;105
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;99
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;94
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;93
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;90
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;85
Nick Shuble, LaPorte;84
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;83
Ernest Temple, TF South;77
Max Griffey, Kankakee Valley;74
Meech Maynard, Calumet;71
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;70
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;70
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;67
Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;67
Brennan Balka, LaPorte;66
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;64
Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;64
Quendric Tientcheu, TF South;64
Andrew Huizar, South Central;63
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;62
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;62
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;61
Gavin Miller, Hobart;61
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;61
Chris Olsen, Griffith;60
Nick Arcella, Lake Central;60
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;59
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;59
Gavin Hofkamp, Highland;57
Ryan Flores, Hobart;57
Braydon Schoon, North Newton;57
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;57
Trey Stephens, Andrean;56
Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;56
Ben Spang, Lake Central;56
Spencer Barta, Lowell;56
Caleb Johnson, North Newton;55
Deon Hurn, River Forest;55
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;55
Jake Simpson, Hobart;54
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;54
Tony Guevara, South Central;54
Lebarron Burton, West Side;54
Aaron Mikolajczak, Lake Central;53
Gavin Johnson, North Newton;53
Corey Hill, Portage;53
Matt Mulligan, South Central;53
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;52
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;52
Noah Miller, Hobart;52
Taijon Span, Merrillville;52
Trevor Shively, Portage;52
Cory Davis, Wheeler;52
George Winfield, Calumet;51
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;51
Rondell Latiker, Merrillville;51
Andrew Colovos, North Newton;51
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;50
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;50
Connor Scotella, North Newton;50
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;49
Myles Turpin, Kankakee Valley;49
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;49
Ethan Pryor, TF South;49
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;48
Benard Taylor, Calumet;48
Alex Pickett, Hobart;48
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;48
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;48
Billy Jones, Andrean;47
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;47
Matthew Barry, North Newton;47
Derek Santiago, Bowman;46
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;46
Tyler Carr, South Central;46
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;45
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;45
Damarion Lee, Portage;45
Dylan Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;45
SACKS
Nick Ratkovich, Boone Grove;12
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;10
George Winfield, Calumet;8
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;8
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;7
Daekwon Coleman, Boone Grove;6
Damarion Campbell, Bowman;6
Derek Santiago, Bowman;6
Terrelle Elmore, West Side;6
Michael Bell, Wheeler;6
Jake Simpson, Hobart;5.5
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;5.5
Kenneth Grant, Merrillville;5.5
Daryl Lopez, Griffith;5
Nathan Robinson, Lake Station;5
Jamari Jefferson, West Side;5
David Flores, Calumet;4.5
James Langen III, Lowell;4.5
Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;4
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;4
William Clark, Crown Point;4
Joseph Lindsey, TF South;4
Ean Ovie, TF South;4
Jahlil Robinson, TF South;4
Faustino Ponce, Calumet;3.5
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;3.5
Ray Ambassi, Lowell;3.5
Joshua Moore, Lowell;3.5
Corey Hill, Portage;3.5
Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;3.5
Dominic Ditola, Andrean;3
Abdelqader Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;3
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;3
Charles Cooper, Calumet Christian;3
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;3
Devin Sain, Chesterton;3
Antrevius Pullum, Hammond Central;3
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;3
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;3
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;3
Kameron Bixeman, Highland;3
Noah Miller, Hobart;3
Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley;3
Caleb Carter, Merrillville;3
Kenneth Gresham, Merrillville;3
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;3
Joe Jendreas, Whiting;3
INTERCEPTIONS
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;10
CJ Brown, West Side;8
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;5
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;4
Gunnar Howes, Hanover Central;4
Mario Price, Calumet;3
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;3
Keegan Wrigley, Chesterton;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;3
Caleb Deardorff, Kankakee Valley;3
Max Welty, Lake Central;3
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;3
Isaiah Johnson, Marian Catholic;3
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;3
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;2
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;2
David Flores, Calumet;2
Benard Taylor, Calumet;2
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;2
Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;2
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;2
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;2
Henry Maurer, Hanover Central;2
Marc Enslen, Hobart;2
Dakota Vandenberg, Hobart;2
Ace Henry, Lake Central;2
Emmanuel Torres, Lake Station;2
Evan Back, LaPorte;2
Sean Lamping, Lowell;2
Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic;2
Tyrese Frazier, Merrillville;2
Alex Miller, North Newton;2
Saul Montes, River Forest;2
Tyler Carr, South Central;2
Brandin Young, South Central;2
Ernest Temple, TF South;2
Tyler Verschure, Valparaiso;2
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;2
Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers
“We liked the look we were getting out of some of their defensive alignments so we actually didn’t get too complicated with it. We just let him make his reads."
An upstart Wheeler team looks to knock off state-minded Andrean.
“Our intention this week was to dominate and let people know that Hobart football isn’t here to play around."
The Brickies hope to end up at Lucas Oil Stadium again while the Panthers look to end those dreams.
HIGHLAND — Joey Heuer knows he's getting the ball and Lowell's senior running back wasted no time finding the end zone.
Red Devils look to continue their hot streak, which led to a share of the NCC title, with a visit to Highland.
Here's a look at games from around the Region and across the state line on Friday.
The Warriors and Wolves compete to avoid elimination.
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches may submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net